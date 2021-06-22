Verb(TM) Presents June 22, 2021 Event in Support of US Olympic and Paralympic Shooters

Press Releases Silicon Private Wealth Press Release Share Blog

USA Shooting is chartered as the National Governing Body to support US shooting sports and its athletes. The Olympics provides peaceful competition between nations; audiences and participants experience cultural diversity while building life-long friendships. While receiving instruction and an opportunity to try one’s hand at this sport, attendees will be given a window into the tradition’s history, including the increased prominence of female competitors. For more information, please go to www.usashooting.org/about.



Women have been an important part of Olympic shooting since participating in Mexico City in 1968. Trailblazing hall-of-famer, Fort Benning shooting instructor and World’s Champion Major Margaret Murdock, US Army (ret.) won a Silver Medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Additional women US Olympic shooting medalists include Pat Spurgin, Nancy Johnson, Virginia Thrasher, Ruby Fox, Wanda Jewell, Launi Meili, Jamie Lynn Corkish, Kim Rhode and Corey Cogdell.



Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. Peter is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, such as tax policy, business exodus from California, U.S. manufacturing, civility, and cyber security. He serves as a Managing Director of Silicon Private Wealth.



Coyote Valley Sporting Clays (CVSC) target sports facility is excited to be celebrating its 29th anniversary in 2021 and has been a central partner in the Northern California shooting sports community for decades. CVSC is proud to host this year's local fundraiser benefiting USA Shooting and our Olympic athletes. Located in the beautiful rolling hills of Morgan Hill, 15 minutes from the heart of Silicon Valley, CVSC features a twenty station sporting clays course, skeet and trap fields, and a five-stand training range on 80 acres of unique and picturesque terrain. Learn more at: www.coyoteclays.com.



Attendance for the June 22, 2021 event is limited, and reservations are required; the entire sporting clays main course has been reserved for this special event. For explicit information, please email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com. Gold sponsors: $1,000. Silver sponsors: $500. Bronze sponsors: $250. Minimum suggested donation: $50. Checks should be made out to “US Shooting.” Course fees are paid separately.



San Francisco, CA, May 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- June is celebrated as "Great Outdoors Month." In keeping with this tradition, Verb™ Presents and Silicon Private Wealth have teamed up for a day at bucolic Coyote Valley Sporting Clays to support the non-profit USA Shooting which supports US Olympian and Paralympian Shooters. Attendees will shoot clays at stations on the course after a presentation on safety at 9:30 am (sharp). Lunch and beverages will be served at 12:30 pm. Raffle of select Olympic memorabilia, including items signed by former Olympians, to follow.

