Press Releases Florsheim Homes Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Florsheim Homes: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Launching an "Iconic" New Home Community in the Central Valley by Florsheim Homes





The recent “work from home trend” has created a demand for new homes with enough space for home offices and remote learning areas for children. Florsheim has met this challenge with successful communities throughout the Central Valley. Recently built “Icon at Inspiration” is located just north of the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. This iconic community provides the same quality craftsmanship that homebuyers have grown to love and trust.



Inspiration, featuring two product types - Icon and Metro, consisted of single and two-story homes with nine home designs offering three to six bedrooms and up to 3,151 square feet. Sales and construction began in June 2019 and will be finished around December 2021, weather permitting. A total of 227 homes have been sold.



What made this new home community such as success? It was the perfect combination of location, demand, and quality product. These key elements combined help maintain a steady pace of sales and construction, according to Randy Bling, president of Florsheim Homes. Offering more than one product type enabled the company to open up the buyer pool and capture a broad spectrum of customers from first-time to move-up buyers looking for more space and everyone in-between.



Also, as Bling pointed out, the country entered into a worldwide pandemic in March 2020 and this pushed some customers (who were uncertain about buying) into a decision to seek the security of purchasing a new home.



“Buyers tell us that it’s hard to find the level of personalized service that we provide. As a private homebuilder, every customer becomes part of our family,” Bling stated, believing that’s what sets Florsheim Homes apart from other builders. “We listen to individuals’ needs.”



Not only does Florsheim take pride in the craftsmanship that goes into each home built but it goes above and beyond by also including many standard features and finishes. “The home is designed with the buyer in mind so that when they come to view our models they will find something that fits who they are," says Rick Hughes, owner of Escala Properties and sales manager for Florsheim Homes. Understanding that homebuyers have choices means Florsheim strives to be the builder that stands out among the competition by giving customers more than they expect.



To see decorated models for Icon homes, visit the model complex located at 3112 Vintage Drive near the nationally acclaimed Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, CA. For more information, call 800-985-HOME (4663) or visit florsheimhomes.com. CA DRE #00526755. Modesto, CA, May 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Since 1983 Florsheim Homes has been building new homes in the Central Valley of California. Florsheim Homes is a privately owned, local new home builder with strong roots in this region creating cutting-edge new home designs in sought-after neighborhoods.The recent “work from home trend” has created a demand for new homes with enough space for home offices and remote learning areas for children. Florsheim has met this challenge with successful communities throughout the Central Valley. Recently built “Icon at Inspiration” is located just north of the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. This iconic community provides the same quality craftsmanship that homebuyers have grown to love and trust.Inspiration, featuring two product types - Icon and Metro, consisted of single and two-story homes with nine home designs offering three to six bedrooms and up to 3,151 square feet. Sales and construction began in June 2019 and will be finished around December 2021, weather permitting. A total of 227 homes have been sold.What made this new home community such as success? It was the perfect combination of location, demand, and quality product. These key elements combined help maintain a steady pace of sales and construction, according to Randy Bling, president of Florsheim Homes. Offering more than one product type enabled the company to open up the buyer pool and capture a broad spectrum of customers from first-time to move-up buyers looking for more space and everyone in-between.Also, as Bling pointed out, the country entered into a worldwide pandemic in March 2020 and this pushed some customers (who were uncertain about buying) into a decision to seek the security of purchasing a new home.“Buyers tell us that it’s hard to find the level of personalized service that we provide. As a private homebuilder, every customer becomes part of our family,” Bling stated, believing that’s what sets Florsheim Homes apart from other builders. “We listen to individuals’ needs.”Not only does Florsheim take pride in the craftsmanship that goes into each home built but it goes above and beyond by also including many standard features and finishes. “The home is designed with the buyer in mind so that when they come to view our models they will find something that fits who they are," says Rick Hughes, owner of Escala Properties and sales manager for Florsheim Homes. Understanding that homebuyers have choices means Florsheim strives to be the builder that stands out among the competition by giving customers more than they expect.To see decorated models for Icon homes, visit the model complex located at 3112 Vintage Drive near the nationally acclaimed Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, CA. For more information, call 800-985-HOME (4663) or visit florsheimhomes.com. CA DRE #00526755. Contact Information Randy Bling

209-473-1106





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florsheim Homes