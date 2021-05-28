PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases

 
Friends of Vietnam War Memorial Ad Hoc

Press Release
Founder of Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Visit the Wall


May 30 visit to Memorial at Noon

Washington, DC, May 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Founder of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Will Honor Soldiers Whose Deaths in Vietnam Created the Memorial

Where: Panel 14 W at the Memorial

When: May 30 Noon

Jan Scruggs will make name rubbings of a dozen Americans whose deaths due to an explosion in Vietnam led him to create the popular Memorial. He will be accompanied by others of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.

This incident gave Jan PTSD which he dealt with by being a recognized expert on the subject. In 1979 he began the effort which resulted in the Memorial dedicated in 1982 overcoming many political obstacles.
Contact Information
Friends of Vietnam War Memorial Ad Hoc
Jan Scruggs
443-822-4321
Contact
www.JanScruggs.com

