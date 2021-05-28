Founder of Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Visit the Wall

May 30 visit to Memorial at Noon





Where: Panel 14 W at the Memorial



When: May 30 Noon



Jan Scruggs will make name rubbings of a dozen Americans whose deaths due to an explosion in Vietnam led him to create the popular Memorial. He will be accompanied by others of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.



This incident gave Jan PTSD which he dealt with by being a recognized expert on the subject. In 1979 he began the effort which resulted in the Memorial dedicated in 1982 overcoming many political obstacles. Washington, DC, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Founder of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Will Honor Soldiers Whose Deaths in Vietnam Created the MemorialWhere: Panel 14 W at the MemorialWhen: May 30 NoonJan Scruggs will make name rubbings of a dozen Americans whose deaths due to an explosion in Vietnam led him to create the popular Memorial. He will be accompanied by others of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.This incident gave Jan PTSD which he dealt with by being a recognized expert on the subject. In 1979 he began the effort which resulted in the Memorial dedicated in 1982 overcoming many political obstacles.