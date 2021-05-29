PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SkySparc Extends Multi-Year Relationship with Dutch State Treasury Agency


SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has extended its partnership to supply consulting and support services to the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA).

Stockholm, Sweden, May 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Under the renewed agreement, SkySparc will continue to supply day-to-day support services, as well as working on specific consultancy projects. DSTA was a pilot client for SkySparc’s Patch Upgrade as-Service model (PUaaS), which was recognized in Central Banking’s FinTech & RegTech Global Awards 2019. More recently, SkySparc supported DSTA’s migration from use of EONIA as a reference rate in its swaps portfolio to the new euro short-term rate (€STR).

The DSTA is the debt management office for the Netherlands. Its responsibilities to the Dutch Ministry of Finance include preparing and defining funding policy and representing the state in financial market transactions.

The relationship was originally established in 2017 following a public tender conducted via EU and national procurement guidelines for the “continued development and support” for the agency’s Wallstreet Suite.

SkySparc CEO Joakim Wiener said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with the Dutch State Treasury Agency, having worked on several fronts over the last four years to become a trusted long-term partner. Today’s announcement reflects SkySparc’s ongoing investment in and commitment to the government and central banking sector, built on our functional and technical expertise and our focus on understanding the individual needs of each client.”
Contact Information
SkySparc
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
Contact
www.skysparc.com

