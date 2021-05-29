PeakPRgroup Presents Jeremy Piven, SNL Star Darrell Hammond, Fox TV’s John Di Domenico to Share a Stage for One Night Only in Las Vegas at Notoriety Live



Emmy winning Jeremy Piven, SNL Star Darrell Hammond, Fox TV’s "Let’s Be Real" John Di Domenico, Amazon’s "Wok of Shame" star Jimmy Shin, British comedian Christine Peake will bring the laughs for one night only in Las Vegas at Notoriety Live.





Performing on this special night Saturday June 5 at 9pm will be Emmy winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven who became everyone’s favorite bad boy in the smash hit TV show Entourage, for which he won numerous Emmys. He also received critical acclaim across the ocean in the British TV show Mr. Selfridge. Piven has been performing stand up shows across the country and starring in countless movies and will be the headliner, alongside Saturday Night Live legend Darrell Hammond.



Fans of Saturday Night Live will be thrilled to see Hammond on stage as he displays his genius impersonations, which he performed on SNL. Hammond has been performing sold out comedy shows in Los Angeles with the brilliant Jimmy Shin, who can be seen on Amazon’s Wok Of Shame.



Shin will also be in Las Vegas at Notoriety Live for this one off event.



Famous Las Vegas local resident, and star of Fox TV’s "Let’s Be Real" the brilliant John Di Domenico is also in attendance. He will be performing his world famous Trump impersonation. Joining him as Melania Trump will be actress and comedian Eugenia Kuzmina.



Other comedians who will be performing are British import rising star, Christine Peake who mixes scathing jokes with the current news affairs.



Los Angeles comic Greg Baldwin, who has quickly become the star to watch in Los Angeles will also be in the house.



Comedian Teri S. will be sharing her dark insights on life, she has been compared to the brilliant Steven Wright.



All this talent will be kept in check by the hilarious host Jessica Winther, who has been performing hundreds of shows and hosts her own sold out show "The Comedy Circus" all over the USA. Originally a Las Vegas native, Winther is excited to get back to her hometown and bring the laughs.



“This is going to be an amazing show, we are so excited to be bring all these comedians to perform at Notoriety Live. The timing could not be better, Las Vegas is opening to pre-COVID regulations again, and people want to laugh,” said producer and CEO of BlackoutLA Cindy Wolfe.



Notoriety Live has quickly established itself as a leading premier live performance venue. It features seven individual performance theaters. Located in downtown Las Vegas on the world famous Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.



To purchase tickets for this special show on Saturday June 5 please go to

www.NotorietyLive.Com



Location 450 E Fremont Street. STE 380, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101.



Show Line Up: Jeremy Piven, Darrell Hammond, Jimmy Shin, John Di Domenico, Christine Peake, Eugenia Kuzmina, Jessica Winther Greg Baldwin and Teri S.



