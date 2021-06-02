Conference That Supports Economic Development for Women Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Press Releases eMediaCampaigns! Press Release Share Blog

Campaign to help with the expense of securing conference speakers such as Kevin Samuels and Iyanla Vanzant.





The spring, 2022 event will explore why women--and single, black women in particular--are historically and disproportionately affected by the economic development in America.



Maka Taylor is an economic research and development consultant and host of the conference. She believes that women divided by different ideologies, economic status, and value systems can convene for a conference that advances all.



The Washington, D.C. resident says the route, education and tools needed to thrive in any economy are not apparent - and in some cases, not accessible at all. She is on a journey to change this narrative and offer solutions. In doing so, it will not only strengthen women but entire families.



"The magnitude of this event is epic. The ask is $20,000 to secure honorariums for the conference speakers," stated Fran Briggs, Community Relations Advisor at emediaCampaigns! "We are several months away from sending speaker deposits and have ample time to generate financial support," she concluded.



"The GoFundMe campaign to help with the expense of securing conference speakers such as Kevin Samuels and Iyanla Vanzant," stated Maka Taylor. "The guests deserve the best."



The GoFundMe Campaign is located at:

Fran Briggs

(928) 275-1342



http://www.franbriggs.com

https://www.facebook.com/FranBriggs

Attached Files

Fran Briggs Fran Briggs, Community Relations Filename: FranBriggsAmericanJournalista.jpg

