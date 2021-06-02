PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Conference That Supports Economic Development for Women Launches GoFundMe Campaign


Campaign to help with the expense of securing conference speakers such as Kevin Samuels and Iyanla Vanzant.

New York, NY, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- eMediaCampaigns! in association with Maka Taylor, has launched the Shift Presence Conference GoFundMe campaign its organizers announced today.

The spring, 2022 event will explore why women--and single, black women in particular--are historically and disproportionately affected by the economic development in America.

Maka Taylor is an economic research and development consultant and host of the conference. She believes that women divided by different ideologies, economic status, and value systems can convene for a conference that advances all.

The Washington, D.C. resident says the route, education and tools needed to thrive in any economy are not apparent - and in some cases, not accessible at all. She is on a journey to change this narrative and offer solutions. In doing so, it will not only strengthen women but entire families.

"The magnitude of this event is epic. The ask is $20,000 to secure honorariums for the conference speakers," stated Fran Briggs, Community Relations Advisor at emediaCampaigns! "We are several months away from sending speaker deposits and have ample time to generate financial support," she concluded.

"The GoFundMe campaign to help with the expense of securing conference speakers such as Kevin Samuels and Iyanla Vanzant," stated Maka Taylor. "The guests deserve the best."

The GoFundMe Campaign is located at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-shift-presence-conference Backers around the globe can participate and are encouraged to donate $20.00 to $5,000.
Contact Information
eMediaCampaigns!
Fran Briggs
(928) 275-1342
Contact
http://www.franbriggs.com
https://www.facebook.com/FranBriggs
Fran Briggs
Fran Briggs, Community Relations
Filename: FranBriggsAmericanJournalista.jpg

