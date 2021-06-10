Press Releases NDR Medical Technology Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from NDR Medical Technology: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Revolutionary Robotics Firm, NDR Medical Technology Makes Milestone Expansion Into Japan

Revolutionary AI-empowered interventional robotics firm, NDR Medical expands into Japan with Real Tech Global Fund.





To date, NDR has obtained CE certification and filed for FDA approval for the ANT system. In 2021, the company had its start in the Chinese market by securing a JV agreement with China’s MicroPort for commercialization of the system. With the Japanese market being a valuable one, NDR will soon commence efforts to obtain Japan PMDA regulatory approval in preparation for product commercialization in Japan.



With the world’s fastest aging population of 126 million, Japan is set to be the 2nd biggest medical device market after the US and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from $54.5 billion in 2018 to $74.7 billion in 2025. Hence, NDR has collaborated with Nagoya City University Graduate School of Medicine (Department of Nephrology and Urology) and completed two successful clinical trials of its flagship ANT system. Leveraging on these successful trials, the company aims to develop Japan into one of their key markets along with China and the US.



The ANT System

NDR’s flagship Automated Needle Technology (ANT) system is the world’s first AI-empowered interventional robotic system, and it transforms the way clinicians perform interventional procedures by ensuring precise and safe needle insertion during surgery. The core technology is based on the lightweight robot specifically designed for the medical field and AI that transforms the real time image analyses into precise robotic movements. ANT has the potential to empower surgeons of all levels of expertise to perform complex and high-risk surgery with ease.



About NDR Medical Technology Pte. Ltd.

NDR Medical Technology is a surgical robotics company established on the 14th of October 2014. It specialises in the development and production of AI-empowered interventional robotic systems that seek to revolutionize the surgical arena. Helmed by CEO Mr Alan Goh, the company has made great strides towards the betterment of the medical landscape with AI and medical imaging.



About REAL TECH FUND

REAL TECH FUND is a venture capital fund managed by Real Tech Holdings and is a subsidiary of Real Tech Japan. It invests in deep-tech start-ups solving societal and environmental issues. The real tech fund also provides knowledge and know-how to ensure the success of its investments.



Formal name: Real Tech Fund 1 Investment Limited Partnership (A), Real Tech Fund 2 Investment Limited Partnership (A), Real Tech Fund 3 Investment Limited Partnership (A), Real Tech Global Fund 1 Investment Business Partnership (B)

General Partner: (A) Real Tech Japan L.L.C.

Operating Partner: (B) Real Tech Holdings Co., Ltd.



About Real Tech Holdings Co., Ltd.

