J.W. Pepper Takes Music Learning Beyond the Classroom and Into the Future


Exton, PA, June 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc., the world’s largest sheet music retailer, has announced a new software product that unlocks the potential for music teachers to share copyrighted music with their students legally.

The new product is called ePrint Folders, and it works seamlessly with Pepper’s popular ePrint digital sheet music products. ePrint allows music teachers to digitally obtain full settings of music and ultimately print them to use with their classes and ensembles.

With ePrint Folders, teachers can take outfitting their ensemble a step further and create digital folders that students can access online for free or access without an internet connection through Pepper’s free ePrintGo app. This critical step of enabling digital access to music the school has purchased addresses today’s requirements for accessibility of content by students in both in-person and remote learning situations.

More information can be found at: blogs.jwpepper.com/j-w-pepper-takes-music-learning-beyond-the-classroom-and-into-the-future/
Contact Information
J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc.
Kathy Fernandes
610-648-0500
Contact
www.jwpepper.com

