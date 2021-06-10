Palm Beach Gardens, FL Based Residence Clubs International, LLC to Develop Club Villa Resort-Style Enclave and Boutique Golf Lodge at Heritage Harbour Golf Club



Heritage Harbour Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida has reached an agreement with Residence Clubs International LLC (www.resclubs.com) to develop approximately 76 paired villas and a 64 suite golf lodge as part of Heritage Harbour Golf Club’s resort expansion project that was announced last year.





“Heritage Harbour presents ResClubs with the opportunity to have a flagship property in Florida,” says ResClubs CEO Craig Shawn Williamson. “The growth in Manatee County over the last decade has created the reputation of the area being a top destination with so many things to offer visitors from inside the US and abroad alike. Rarely do you find locations that offer great golf, fresh water and deep-sea fishing, world-class beaches, culinary delights, and luxury shopping. Heritage Harbour’s location is central to all of these activities being only minutes away. It’s the perfect combination to create a destination experience.”



“As the only vacation club that generates income for its members in addition to their vacation time, and the only club membership that is a SEC regulated security, and the only vacation club with a provisional process patent, driven by our newly launched syndication arm, and all enabled through our mobile app, we continue to carve out space as an innovator in the industry. We are new, small, but our team has close to 100 years of combined experience and are highly disciplined," adds Williamson.



"Adding Heritage Harbor, our two developments in Costa Rica, our project in Cartagena, Colombia and our South Florida development efforts, showcases our other skill, resort development. We built our program, aligned with international partners, adopted a data driven modeling process and ran a successful beta test for ResClubs. This attracted the right investors like Alfie Best Business. Now we offer 12-month to 5 year investments to our growing investor base with annual returns up to 18%. All secured directly to the Real Estate. This is the right formula for sustained growth,” says Williamson, Author of industry best seller. “Life as a Vacation” found on Amazon.



The ResClubs Villas at Heritage Harbour will be 1,500 sq/ft in size and feature three bedrooms, full kitchens, great open spaces for guests to enjoy and include preferred golf course access for guests choosing short stays or even longer term seasonal rentals. ResClubs Lodge at Heritage Harbour will feature one, two, and three bedroom suites perfect for configuration of small group golf travelers visiting Florida’s Suncoast.



Heritage Harbour Golf Club’s shift into a Resort style property will provide visitors not only golf, but also include amazing freshwater fishing in the nearby Manatee River, deep sea fishing excursions in the Gulf of Mexico, shopping at the Premium outlet and University Town Center malls, plus beach excursions to the nation’s best beaches on Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island, and Lido Key.



“The relationship with ResClubs will serve as the centerpiece of our revitalization project,” says Mark Bruce lead developer for Heritage Harbour Golf Club. “Having lived in east Manatee County for 15 years, I have watched the SR64 corridor landscape evolve into a vibrant place to live, work, and play. Our project will make Heritage Harbour Golf Club a known destination that is right in the heart of all the excitement and convenience that Manatee County has to offer.”



As part of the revitalization, new amenities will be added including a resort style pool with Bahama bar, boutique spa services, corporate meeting space and virtual offices, outdoor game areas for volleyball, cornhole, and table tennis. The existing Arthur Hills designed golf course will be fully renovated the summer of 2022. “The golf course has long been known for it’s fantastic layout and design that originally opened in 2001. Renovation will include new turfgrass for greens, fairways and tee complexes, bunkers rebuilt, and irrigation technological updates.”



Heritage Harbour Golf Club - Originally opened in 2001 as Stoneybrook Golf Club, the now renamed Heritage Harbour Golf Club is located just east of I-75 inside the master planned community of Heritage Harbour. It currently features an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Arthur Hills and offers daily fee play and annual programs for community and neighboring residents.



