eMudhra Receives SAFE Identity Certification

eMudhra, a global digital enabler and a premier provider of PKI and Cybersecurity solutions, announced that they have received SAFE Identity certification.





SAFE Identity is a US based industry consortium and certification body operating a Trust Framework for digital identities in healthcare. SAFE Identity certification provides assurance to the healthcare community that the digital identities issued by eMudhra can be trusted across the healthcare ecosystem.



Expressing his views about the certification, Kaushik Srinivasan, Head - Strategy & Global Solutions Delivery, eMudhra says, "We are extremely pleased to earn the SAFE Identity certification. The certification demonstrates the integrity of our digital credentials and strengthens our commitment to facilitate trust and interoperability across healthcare and life sciences ecosystem."



"Being a part of such a community will be highly valuable from a learning perspective and towards shaping our solutions to offer greater flexibility and security that the healthcare and life science service providers need. We believe that this certification, along with our focus on data privacy and integrity, will pave the way for offering signing solutions that helps achieve 21 CFR Part 11 compliance," he concludes.



"Developing a software application that passes all of our interoperability and security test cases is a milestone achievement that any software provider should aspire to achieve," says Kyle Neuman, managing director of SAFE Identity. “With over 200 test cases, certification is not a trivial exercise, but the end result is assurance that a software product, such as emSigner, competently implements the various standards and best practices that define Public Key Infrastructure and digital signatures. We congratulate eMudhra's achievement of successfully earning a product certification for emSigner and encourage healthcare organizations to consider third-party lab testing when making procurements in the future.”



About eMudhra:



As the world goes Digital, security is ever more crucial to protect identities, data, and enable trust in a digital society. eMudhra focuses on SECURE Digital Transformation to enable organizations to progress and evolve without sacrificing “Trust,” which matters most in our society. With an end-to-end stack around trust services, PKI, Paperless transformation, and Digital Authentication, eMudhra is optimally placed to aid digital journeys where identity assertion is critical.



eMudhra chairs the Asia PKI Consortium, is a board member of the Cloud Signature Consortium and a member of the CA Browser Forum. Having been in business for over 12 years and built a reach that spans more than 45 countries, eMudhra is deeply committed to bringing change and helping societies across not just go digital but go digital in a secure way.



Visit www.emudhra.com for more information.



About SAFE Identity:



