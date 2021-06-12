Presenting the Inaugural “Great Inclusion Race & Party in the Park”

When: June 26, 2021, 10 am – 4 pm; Where: Midlothian Community Park | 3601 S. 14th St | Midlothian, TX 76065; Why: To promote disability awareness, highlight the amazing city of Midlothian and inspire everyone to be valued, respected and supported in our community. It’s about focusing on the needs of every individual and ensuring the right conditions are in place for each person to achieve his or her full potential.





The Great Inclusion Race is the first-ever scavenger hunt and challenge course that everyone will be talking about and an opportunity for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams to win prizes (starting with $1,000.00 Visa Gift Card) in addition to exploring the park and city while having fun.



Here’s How the Race Works: Racing teams comprised of families, churches, businesses, friends or neighbors will be required to perform several different tasks at community points of interest throughout the city found by deciphering clues. What makes this race so special and historic is that these challenges are designed to demonstrate the obstacles individuals with disabilities overcome everyday – including but not limited to visual impairments, mobility, dyslexia, hearing impairments, and more.



The Party in the Park. Will offer attendees a family friendly and socially conscious event that boasts arts and crafts booths, amazing local food trucks, fantastic music and more than 55 vendors (the high school drill team will be providing face-painting for the kids). Additionally, there will be several of the same challenges the racers are completing reproduced for the general public to participate in. All participants will be entered for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses and restaurants.



Cost: “Party in the Park” is free / “Inclusion Race Teams” $100 per vehicle



Learn more by visiting



