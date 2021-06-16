Proven Optics Releases Federal Benchmarking Application as Newest Addition to Their Financial Management Application Suite - Built on Now

Press Releases Proven Optics Press Release Share Blog

For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com. Columbus, OH, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and services company, announced the release of their newest Application - Proven Optics Federal Benchmarking. This solution has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for our customers across industries.The Financial Management Application Suite combines an industry agnostic experience with digital workflows to evolve the end user, financial manager, and leadership user experience. The Federal Benchmarking Application uses publicly available information to benchmark data from 24 Agencies, including Civilian and Department of Defense. The Benchmarks include Tower, Pool, IT spend as Percent of Agency Spend, and IT Headcount as a percentage of Agency Headcount. The Application allows each subscriber to select 3 Agencies at a time to compare against within the Benchmarking dashboards.“IT Benchmarking is one of the most requested capabilities from our Federal customers. There are so many hurdles to creating IT benchmark output that historically there was no way to effectively provide this capability. Now, with our collaboration with ServiceNow, Proven Optics is able to provide benchmarking data on 24+ Agencies through our ServiceNow/Proven Optics Benchmarking Application. This is an incredible step forward for Agencies and the TBM capability for the Federal Government as a whole,” said William Miller, Founding Partner at Proven Optics.Leveraging the Now Platform’s native functionality, the capabilities of the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite have redefined what ease-of-use means for the stakeholder. Features like workflow automation, CMDB integrations, and automatic allocation tables eliminate data maintenance and clean up across multiple teams and drives the focus towards outcomes and analysis for leadership.You can find the Proven Optics Federal Benchmarking Application on the ServiceNow store today.The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial & Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT & Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com. Contact Information Proven Optics

