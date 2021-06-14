Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates Brand New Jonesboro, AR Location with Ribbon Cutting

Press Releases Superior Van and Mobility Press Release Share Blog

Superior Van & Mobility, a Kentucky based family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their 2421 Sunny Meadow Dr., Jonesboro, AR 72401 location last Thursday, June 10. It was held in conjunction with The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce to help celebrate this momentous occasion.





Superior Van & Mobility believes in providing their customers with an exceptional shopping and service experience. Superior acquired the existing Jonesboro Presidential Conversions location in early 2020 and quickly realized that their cramped showroom and service area was too small to handle the demand in Jonesboro and the surrounding areas. "This building purchase and renovation provides our customers with a more convenient location, as well as an indoor space where they can comfortably see and try-out various vehicle options," according to co-owner and President Sam Cook. "Our business model is to treat people the way we would like to be treated, and our staff in Jonesboro goes above and beyond to consult with customers and make sure they get the right solution for their budget and needs every time." In addition to a new location, Superior Van & Mobility Jonesboro now offers some new products as well, such as our signature "Peace of Mind" Lifetime Powertrain Warranty and a rental program starting at just $79 per day. The rental program is a great solution for folks that may want to try before they buy, or just need a wheelchair van for short or long-term temporary needs.Celebrating its 45th year of business in 2021, Superior is the largest family-owned and operated mobility dealer in the United States. Superior offers customers a unique "no haggle" sales model that is, "as simple and as stress-free as possible," says Sam Cook. "We have an opportunity each day to change peoples' lives, and that's not something everyone can say about what they do for a living. Our Mobility Consultants do not work on commission, and this ensures our customers get honest and upfront feedback about their best and most affordable mobility options. We have a true passion for helping people regain their independence."

