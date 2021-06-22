innoviHealth® Adds Intelligent Search Functionality to Market-Leading Find-A-Code™ Medical Coding Solution

is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder, ChiroCode, QPro, Spanish Fork, UT, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- innoviHealth today announced the latest updates to its popular Find-A-Code, cloud-based software. Find-A-Code provides the most complete medical coding, billing, and compliance tools available to help coders, claims managers, denial-management and auditing departments save time, increase productivity, improve accuracy, and avoid costly denials. The new IntelliSearch feature brings users lightning-fast search results, including search-specific context and time-saving details all on one page, plus the ability to quickly personalize the results page.“Designing and building tools and systems that truly make things easier for people has always been our passion,” commented David Berky, Chief Innovation Officer of innoviHealth. “The entire innoviHealth team is thrilled to provide such a novel, user-friendly and intuitive search tool for our clients. It is literally the first ‘Library of Congress’ for medical coding, right at your fingertips.”In addition to having one page aggregation of search results, IntelliSearch features also include: search-term suggestions to quickly refine and narrow results, and multi-source, real-time information aggregation (government and proprietary), all sourced from the latest and most comprehensive on-line coding library available.Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals and more). All information is indexed, searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options.About innoviHealth innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Find-A-Code Codapedia , and Healthcare Administration Alliance . The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing and auditing for our users.