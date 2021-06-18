Tickets Now Available for Tampa Crossroads’ Raffle Ticket Fundraiser

Press Releases Tampa Crossroads Press Release Share Blog

Visit www.tampacrossroads.com/raffle to view the items being raffled, generously donated by local businesses and community partners, and to buy your raffle tickets. 100 percent of the raffle proceeds will fund and support programs and services for people in need in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk Counties.



Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, said, “With every raffle ticket purchased, we can provide more hope, support, and opportunities for positive change, as we help our clients navigate life’s crossroads together. We are so appreciative of our community’s contributions to this fundraiser already, and we’re looking forward to a successful virtual event. We encourage everyone to buy tickets today!”



Once your tickets are purchased, mark your calendar for the online raffle drawing on Thursday, June 24 at 12 PM ET, which will be held virtually on Tampa Crossroad’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TampaCrossroads. Emceed by four-time Emmy award-winning journalist Sarina Fazan, raffle winners will be selected on Facebook Live.



Kristin Rink Votta, President of the Tampa Crossroads Board of Directors, said, “We are incredibly thankful for the community support to make this fundraiser possible. We want to continue to deepen our relationships with local businesses and individuals who have a heart for making our community better by equipping our inspiring clients with resources they need to have the lives they want.”



Since 1977, Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services have evolved with the needs of the local community, and its commitment to service remains strong. Tampa Crossroads is proud to maintain the highest level of CARF® accreditation, and the nonprofit organization is passionate about serving:



- Adults and young adults with disabilities seeking employment

- Adults with behavioral health conditions seeking treatment

- Veterans experiencing homelessness seeking permanent housing

- Residents of Hillsborough county experiencing homelessness seeking permanent housing



813-337-0893



https://tampacrossroads.com/



