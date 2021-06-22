OpsMx Extends Continuous Delivery with SaaS Solution

Press Releases OpsMx Inc. Press Release Share Blog

All trademarks, service marks, and company names are the property of their respective owners. Sunnyvale, CA, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- OpsMx , a leader in intelligent software delivery, is excited to announce the availability of its flagship OpsMx Enterprise for Spinnaker (OES) product as Software-as-a-Service. OES is a highly scalable intelligent multi-cloud deployment solution that has been adopted at large enterprises like Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.Enterprises struggle to implement a safe and secure continuous delivery practice that scales for multi-cloud environments. Releasing and deploying applications at the velocity the business demands requires a best-in-class continuous deployment platform with real-time visibility and active management of risk. OES leverages leading open source project Spinnaker (www.spinnaker.io) for its underlying multi-cloud orchestration functionality while adding simplicity, security, safety, and intelligence to the platform.The new SaaS offering will allow customers to accelerate their Continuous Delivery transformation for multi-cloud and quickly take advantage of OES’s new Intelligent Software Delivery platform. OpsMx approaches software delivery holistically by embedding intelligence throughout the entire Continuous Delivery process. This enables DevOps teams to deliver software faster with lower risk and higher reliability. OES collects, correlates, and analyzes data across the entire DevOps toolchain, including security, QA, log, APM, and source code data. It automates risk evaluation allowing for both automated and human-assisted delivery decisions. This results in increased speed, reduction in failures, and reduced reliance on domain experts.“OpsMx intelligent cloud is a big step towards our vision of delivering software without human intervention,” said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. “OpsMx intelligent cloud is super-easy for developers to use and simplifies the delivery across firewalls. It reduces both the human effort and the production failures that happen during software updates and works with your favorite CD Platform such as Spinnaker, Jenkins, Argo, etc.,” he added.Enterprises can accelerate software delivery and leverage the intelligent continuous delivery features of OES to further remove human intervention.- Scalable Multi-Cloud Deployments: Native support deploying applications to major cloud providers such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, as well as Kubernetes.- Safe Deployment Strategies: Deploy applications quickly and safely through out-of-box support for deployment strategies, roll back/canary, blue/green, progress roll-out strategies, and a rich ecosystem of integrations.- Real-time Observability and Insights: Perform informed application approval or promotion between different stages of the deployment pipeline through real-time data about the release, including source code changes, build information, source code analysis, SAST/DAST tool analysis, risk verifications, and policy checks. Measure the organization’s DevOps performance with the in-built DORA metrics dashboard.- Automated Verification: Determine the risk of every update before deploying to production. Automatically analyze data from dynamic and static scans, functional tests, metrics, and logs to identify and highlight anomalies that should be considered before approval.- Continuous Governance and Security: Enforce comprehensive policy based on all available data, including regulatory compliance policies, through an extensible policy engine. Always-on audit and traceability for all software delivery events, including what is getting delivered, who approved the release, and when it was approved. With comprehensive traceability, enterprises can clearly understand and manage the risk of releasing applications into production.Additional ResourcesLearn more about OpsMx Enterprise for Spinnaker Learn more about OpsMx Intelligent Cloud About OpsMxFounded with the vision of “delivering software without human intervention,” OpsMx enables customers to transform and automate their software delivery process. OpsMx’s intelligent software delivery platform is an ML-powered software delivery and verification platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their software delivery, reduce risk, decrease cost, and minimize manual effort. Follow us on Twitter @Ops_Mx and learn more at www.opsmx.com.All trademarks, service marks, and company names are the property of their respective owners. Contact Information OpsMx Inc.

