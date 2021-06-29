Press Releases Steadfast Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Steadfast: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Steadfast Partners with Wasabi to Deliver a Disruptive Price and Performance Model for Cloud Storage





Strengthening Storage Backups Options, Affordably



Wasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees.



This new partnership allows Steadfast customers to transform their data from a commodity into a strategic competitive weapon by enabling them to keep all of their data affordably and giving them immediate access to the data that will allow them to innovate their business for future success.



“This new partnership is exciting because of how complementary Wasabi will be to the unique cloud service offerings that Steadfast builds for both their customers and the MSP community,” said Marty Falaro, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “Wasabi’s hot cloud storage empowers users to securely store data at a disruptive price and performance model. Through this partnership, both Steadfast and Wasabi will continue to grow and scale at a rapid rate."



The addition of Wasabi not only adds a new hot cloud storage option to the Steadfast portfolio, it strengthens existing Steadfast Backup and Replication solutions built on Veeam, including Microsoft Office 365 email backup services.



“We are excited to partner with Wasabi to deliver an effective storage model that every customer and MSP can easily and affordably adopt to protect their data,” said Tim Monner, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Steadfast. “This solution adds an entirely new stack to our backup and disaster recovery options, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”



Interested in Learning More?



If you would like to learn how Steadfast can help your organization better back up and store your business data with Veeam and Wasabi,



About Steadfast



We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.net



About Wasabi



Wasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. www.wasabi.com



Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog. Chicago, IL, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Steadfast, a leader for over 20 years in complex cloud consulting, engineering, and managed hosting, has partnered with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, to deliver disruptively low cost, fast and reliable cloud storage with no fees for egress or API requests.Strengthening Storage Backups Options, AffordablyWasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees.This new partnership allows Steadfast customers to transform their data from a commodity into a strategic competitive weapon by enabling them to keep all of their data affordably and giving them immediate access to the data that will allow them to innovate their business for future success.“This new partnership is exciting because of how complementary Wasabi will be to the unique cloud service offerings that Steadfast builds for both their customers and the MSP community,” said Marty Falaro, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “Wasabi’s hot cloud storage empowers users to securely store data at a disruptive price and performance model. Through this partnership, both Steadfast and Wasabi will continue to grow and scale at a rapid rate."The addition of Wasabi not only adds a new hot cloud storage option to the Steadfast portfolio, it strengthens existing Steadfast Backup and Replication solutions built on Veeam, including Microsoft Office 365 email backup services.“We are excited to partner with Wasabi to deliver an effective storage model that every customer and MSP can easily and affordably adopt to protect their data,” said Tim Monner, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Steadfast. “This solution adds an entirely new stack to our backup and disaster recovery options, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”Interested in Learning More?If you would like to learn how Steadfast can help your organization better back up and store your business data with Veeam and Wasabi, request a consultation with us or reach out to us via the contact information below.We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.netAbout WasabiWasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. www.wasabi.comFollow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog. Contact Information Steadfast

Tim Monner, VP, Marketing and Business Development

312-602-2689 ext. 240



www.steadfast.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Steadfast