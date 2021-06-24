SBE Canada Ltd. Acquires Northern Optotronics Inc.

Press Releases SBE Canada Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Email: info@sbe-ltd.ca Toronto, Canada, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SBE Canada Inc., a subsidiary of SBE Group, announced that is has acquired Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI). The purchase will better serve the needs of both Canadian and International companies requiring repair services of surgical, medical, and industrial lasers and equipment. With the acquisition, SBE will apply the expertise in reverse logistics learned through managing millions of service repairs annually to the significant experience and expertise of NOI in field service and in-house repairs with the longer-term goal of reproducing the success throughout SBE’s global presence.“The acquisition of NOI complements our overall service offerings so we can now leverage our excellence in process and customer service management to the healthcare and industrial markets. This is an important step forward in executing our multipronged expansion strategy focused on becoming a global leader in providing third party service,” commented Denis Tondereau, Chief Executive Officer of SBE Canada Ltd.About SBESBE was founded in 1987 and is one of the largest independent electronic repair companies with over 2000 employees working in 12 regional facilities across the globe including Canada and the United States.For more information on SBE Group: www.sbeglobalservice.comAbout Northern Optotronics Inc.Headquartered in Ontario, Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. is a 25-year-old national company and Canada’s leading multi-vendor sales and service provider of medical, surgical, and industrial laser solutions.For more information on NOI, visit www.noi.caContact: SBE Canada Ltd.Phone: 1-647-497-7725Email: info@sbe-ltd.ca Contact Information SBE Canada Ltd.

