e-DestinACCESS Launches Time-Saving, Revenue-Generating Digital Meeting and Event Planning Platform

e-DestinAccess isn’t the only meeting and event management technology provider. But they're the only one of their kind...the brainchild of a destination management mastermind with a boundless passion for tech. After countless late nights of wrangling ever-evolving arrivals and departures, Wayne Beaubien had his A-HA moment. It was triggered by a headline that proclaimed, “if you don’t embrace technology today, you may not be in business tomorrow.”





has the flexibility to fully integrate multiple services - including HotelPlanner, Flyus, Carey International, Tiqets and Quickbooks - to deliver a truly turnkey platform. Planners can create custom, dynamic event experiences with the ability to book group/individual rooms, air, exclusive COVID-19 at-home airport pickup and drop off service, airport transfers and local activities.



To manage the process, DestinDIY provides a user-friendly planner dashboard that includes electronic proposal, contract generation, electronic signature, online registration, transportation scheduling, electronic departure notices and daily itineraries functions. In addition, financial forecasting and cost reports, including program spreadsheets and final invoicing, are all available in real time.



With a built in CRM, communication with suppliers and attendees is effortlessly straightforward. Each attendee has an easy-to-use personal dashboard - which they can access from any device - providing a centralized location for their important documents, including vouchers, itineraries and other key details. DestinDIY also provides SMS or email communication accessible from the planner and attendees’ dashboards.



With DestinDIY, CVBs and Conferences can create cash-back opportunities by providing their attendees the ability to book their own room, air, home airport pickups and drop offs, airport transfers and local activities, with all bookings providing commissions.



DestinDIY is the only full-service solution on the market for planners to provide comprehensive meeting and event management functionality and generate revenue via cash-back earnings on all bookings.



About e-DESTIN

