Delaware County’s Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) Awarded $25,000 to Bring Ultrasound Training to Delaware County

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.), a leader in medical career training was awarded $25,000 by The McLean Contributionship for the acquisition of equipment to launch a two-year degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. P.I.T. will be the first college in Delaware County to offer the region an opportunity to train to become an Ultrasound Technician at the two-year level.





Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) received a $25,000 grant from The McLean Contributionship to use toward the acquisition of the cutting edge equipment required to train students in the skills required for a successful career in the in-demand industry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography (D.M.S.)

P.I.T. will represent be the only non-hospital-affiliated college in the Philadelphia area and collar counties to offer students the opportunity to earn a personalized, and affordable two-year associate degree in Medical Sonography.



The McLean Contributionship, based in Wayne, PA, supports projects in Greater Philadelphia that enhance the lives of the region’s residents. The new D.M.S. program meets the Contributionship’s goals by “promote[ing] education, or medical, scientific” and “motivate promising young people to assess and develop their talents despite social and economic obstacles.”



“We are tremendously grateful to The McLean Contributorship for helping to fund this important capital project. Their commitment helps make it possible for P.I.T. to offer our community this important, specialized medical training while helping us to keep our tuition at an affordable level for our future Sonography students,” said Executive Vice President, Matt Meyers.



Diagnostic medical sonographers used specialized instruments including an ultrasound transducer to direct sound waves into the human body. These waves create an image used to diagnose many medical conditions. Common procedures that rely on diagnostic medical sonographers include ultrasound, echocardiograms, and sonograms.



Those looking to enroll or learn more should contact the College’s admissions office at 610-892-1500 or info@pit.edu.



Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, in Media, PA, is a Middle-States accredited, independent, non-profit, college offering bachelor degrees in nursing and general studies; associate degrees in healthcare, cannabis studies, behavioral health, practical nursing, psychology, and physical therapy assistant, diagnostic medical sonography, and professional certification in practical nursing, and clinical medical assisting. The college has been a celebrated provider of exceptional, individualized education serving the Delaware County and Philadelphia Regions for over sixty-eight years. P.I.T. is a smaller, more personal alternative to community college for degree-seeking transfer students and students who are pursuing a specialized certificate program.



