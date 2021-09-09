Locus Performance Ingredients Launches New Biosurfactant-Based Personal Care Formulations to Ease Adoption of Clean Label Trend
Ready-to-use formulations utilizing novel Ferma® S sophorolipids help CPG companies replace commonly used surfactants, boost product performance and maximize sustainability.
Solon, OH, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A new line of biosurfactant-based product formulations are giving CPG companies a new powerful tool to easily improve the sustainability of personal care offerings by replacing legacy surfactants without sacrificing performance. The ready-to-use clean label formulations feature novel Ferma® S sophorolipids (INCI name: glycolipids) made in the U.S. by Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI), with no sulfates, amine or citric acids. Each one is specifically designed to meet demands for simpler formulations and environmentally friendly ingredients in applications such as hand cleansers, moisturizing body wash and 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner.
According to Global Market Insights, biosurfactants are one of the fastest-growing ingredients with the market expected to have a 5.5% CAGR and reach more than $2.5 billion by 2026. Demand is driven primarily by pressure to replace chemical-based surfactants commonly found in soaps, detergents, personal care and industrial cleaning formulations - which have high toxicity and sustainability issues. Sophorolipids have been highlighted as a top biosurfactant of choice based on their biodegradability and multifunctionality that provide unmatched advantages over synthetic surfactants.
Locus PI’s Ferma® S line takes sophorolipids to a new level, exceeding the standard benefits of other biosurfactant offerings. The company’s zero-carbon fermentation process uses sugar and vegetable oil to produce high-purity sophorolipids that are non-GMO, vegan and palm-free - eliminating palm deforestation concerns. All Ferma® S ingredients are USDA certified for containing 100% biobased, renewable content. Lab studies demonstrate the ingredients have higher water activity than other biosurfactants with 5-25x better performance and up to 5-6x less relative loading than surfactants. They also have a unique ability to be blended into tailored solutions for use in high-foaming to low-foaming applications.
“We manufacture and market best-in-class sophorolipids; and our initial formulary library demonstrates how personal care offerings can be easily transformed using these high-performing, high-purity, safe and simple ingredients,” said Dr. Lee Speight, VP of products and technology at Locus PI. “The gentle, skin-safe Ferma® S biosurfactants give all of cleansing benefits of surfactants with lower dosage, less ingredients and higher efficacy - a win for CPG companies and their customers.”
The ingredient innovation company currently offers biosurfactant-based formulations for a variety of personal care cleansing applications that are free of sulfates, citric acid and amine:
Hand Cleansers: Available in a 10X concentrate, a foaming, ready-to-use diluted version or as a gel for home or janitorial use
Moisturizing Body wash: Effectively deliveries moisturization through emulsified shea butter and eucalyptus oil.
2-in-1 Shampoo/Condition: Feels and foams like legacy products without salt or sodium chloride, with honey extract and aloe vera for refreshing scalp moisturization
Full formulations can be downloaded on the Locus PI website.
About Locus Performance Ingredients™
Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is an award-winning green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are USDA certified as 100% biobased, GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care, household and industrial applications, with lower usage rates, better performance and a zero-carbon footprint. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.
Contact
Teresa DeJohn
440-561-0800, Ext. 117
locuspi.com/
