Silicon Valley Patent Attorney Joins Founders Legal in Atlanta


Kevin Bastuba, Esq. joins Founders Legal, an Atlanta-based Corporate & Intellectual Property law firm, as Senior Patent Attorney. His degree in Computer Engineering has helped him serve technology companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including Oracle, Apple, Comcast, Samsung, Fujitsu, Illinois Tool Works, Bosch, MasterCard, and various institutions within the University of California system.

Atlanta, GA, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Silicon Valley Attorney, Kevin T. Bastuba, Esq. joins Corporate & Intellectual Property Firm Founders Legal in Atlanta. Kevin joins the firm’s intellectual property practice as Senior Patent Attorney, focusing on patent preparation and prosecution.

“It is exciting to see the technology ecosystem thriving in Atlanta. With the ongoing demand for technology-focused IP services, we are excited to expand our practice with yet another accomplished team member who understands the competitive nature and complexity of the technology landscape. Kevin and his extensive electrical, computer, and software expertise will continue to strengthen our practice and further benefit the clients of Founders Legal,” said partner and head of the intellectual property group, Yuri L. Eliezer, Esq.

Kevin brings experience in preparing and executing strategies for obtaining domestic and international patent protection. Additionally, he has experience with post-grant proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and working with inventors to help determine patentability and points of novelty of their inventions.

His degree in Computer Engineering has helped him serve technology companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including Oracle, Apple, Comcast, Samsung, Fujitsu, Illinois Tool Works, Bosch, MasterCard, and various institutions within the University of California system.

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique Corporate & Intellectual Property Law Firm, representing thousands of businesses nationwide for corporate, data privacy, and intellectual property law. The firm offers a specialized focus on businesses providing software-as-a-service (Saas), enterprise software, advanced technologies, and information technologies (IT). For more information about Founders Legal and their services, please visit www.FoundersLegal.com.
Contact Information
Founders Legal
Lauren Hawksworth
+1-404-537-3686
Contact
www.founderslegal.com

