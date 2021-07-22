Steadfast Chooses Silveredge Consulting to Support IBM; AS/400 Moves Into Secure Facilities for Cloud Migration and Modernization Projects
Chicago, IL, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Steadfast, a leader for over 20 years in complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting is proud to announce that they have chosen Silveredge Consulting, a team with over 30 years experience working with the IBM series devices, to help customers safely and efficiently bring their devices into a protected, hosted facility as part of cloud and modernization projects.
A Cloud Conduit for AS/400 Devices
While there are hundreds of thousands of AS/400 still in operation, there are few managed IT organizations with the knowledge or willingness to attempt a migration of these devices into a hosted environment that allows for integration into a hybrid cloud environment. This leaves few options for AS/400 users to protect their devices and the data on those devices.
By combining two decades of custom hosted and cloud solutions with 30 years of Silveredge expertise in AS400 software, development, and application knowledge, Steadfast has designed a new approach to protect AS/400 devices and successfully bring that data through a digital transformation.
“While these AS/400s were built to endure, every IT device has a shelf life,” stated Tim Monner, Steadfast VP of Marketing and Business Development. “People need to consider moving these devices into a fully managed tier III facility - if not to protect the physical device by gaining redundant clean power, optimal temperature controls, and 24/7 support - then do it to enable integration of that data into a possible hybrid cloud-based platform. Having Silveredge’s assistance will allow Steadfast to give these customers new and exciting options for their legacy devices.”
“If someone had told me 30 years ago that these devices would still be consistently delivering the durability and performance that they do today, I would have thought they were crazy,” stated Ambrose Marton, Shareholder and Executive VP at Silveredge Consulting. “But all technology needs a roadmap to ensure success. The strengths that Steadfast has in managed hosting, along with our shared core value to always put clients first, complements Silveredge and our efforts to deliver the best operational options for AS/400 clients, including new possibilities for hybrid cloud migrations.”
Interested in Learning More?
If you are currently operating an AS/400 or other “big metal” components, Steadfast can help you review all your options for managing those devices long-term, modernizing your systems, and/or performing a migration of those devices into a hybrid cloud environment. Visit our IBM AS/400 and iSeries Industry Solutions page or request an initial consultative discussion with one of our team members.
About Steadfast
We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.net
About Silveredge Consulting
In business since 1987, we are comprised of two shareholders and a management team of experienced professionals. We are proud of our technical team, which is dedicated to your success and pledged to exceed your expectations. In an industry where consultants average two years at an employer, half of our employees’ tenure exceeds ten years, with one third having less than five years on staff. We retain talented people with the right core values, and we continue to hire to maintain diversity. Silveredge is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise. www.silveredgeconsulting.com
