Statement from Family of Civil Rights Icon & Mathematics Teacher Bob Moses

With great sadness, the family of Robert Parris Moses announces the passing of our husband, father, friend, and STEM educator. Before his passing, he expressed tremendous gratitude to all who are involved in the struggle for democracy and to those who supported his work to transform the conditions of Black people in our country. Moses was born January 23, 1935, and died the morning of July 25, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. He was with family and his wife of 52 years, Janet.