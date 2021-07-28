Malaysia Thailand Collaboration to Increase the Affordability and Accessibility of Cancer Drugs in Thailand Through Local Manufacturing
Strategic collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand has been announced for technology and knowledge transfer to develop R&D and manufacturing of prescription drugs in the initiative to help millions of cancer patients in ASEAN region.
Shah Alam, Malaysia, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Oncogen Pharma (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Oncogen Pharma) has entered a strategic collaboration with Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy to provide its technology for key cancer drugs to be manufactured in Thailand.
The collaboration is directed to transfer the technology and know-how from Oncogen Pharma global R&D center in Malaysia to Chulabhorn Royal Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Thailand. This collaboration aims to develop a level of competency in R&D, and manufacturing of prescription drugs to help millions of cancer patients in ASEAN region.
The Project runs under an initiative and the wishes of Professor Dr. Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, who believes that cancer is a critical public health issue. Recognizing the need to address this concern, the project is aimed to provide accessibility and affordability of cancer treatments.
Rahil Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, of Oncogen Pharma expressed his desire to work on future collaborations with Chulabhorn Royal Academy, “We are honored to enter into a collaboration with Chulabhorn Royal Academy and hope that the combination of the two companies’ development and manufacturing capabilities will bring in affordable and innovative cancer drugs to patients not only in Thailand but the whole ASEAN region.”
According to the collaboration terms, the three main cancer medicines are targeting lung cancer, leukemia and pancreatic cancer, and will result in manufacturing of these drugs in Thailand within the next 3 years. Both companies fully expect this collaboration to expand significantly in the future to bring in all major cancer treatments under it.
For more information about this collaboration or for any requests to explore partnership with Oncogen Pharma, please contact Dr. Sabrina Lee at sabrina.lee@oncogenpharma.com.
About Oncogen Pharma (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
Oncogen Pharma is a fully integrated research based pharmaceutical company with a global outlook towards cancer treatment. Based in Malaysia, it is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the country with the largest portfolio of Oncology products under development. Oncogen Pharma has established the most advanced R&D facilities for developing Oncology APIs and formulations for regulated markets. The diversified and qualified technical team of top professionals from different parts of the world have deep experience & exposure of the development of strategic products for global markets.
Oncogen Pharma's API and Formulation plants are set-up close to each other in Bandar Enstek Park, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia and are designed by international experts following stringent regulatory requirements by authorities across the globe including USFDA, EMA, PIC/S and WHO.
Oncogen Pharma has been granted Pioneer status by the Government of Malaysia and is the first pharmaceutical company in Malaysia to have filed locally developed and manufactured medicines for USA market. Oncogen Pharma has undertaken to launch its global products in Malaysia starting from the second quarter of 2022 onwards to make high quality cancer treatment affordable and accessible for the cancer patients.
About Chulabhorn Royal Academy Thailand
Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) is a non-profit Institution/Organization founded by Professor Dr. Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana in Thailand. Aspired to carry on the commitment of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s dedication to improving the well-being of people living in Thailand. CRA is one of the leading learning and research center in the fields of medicine, science, public health, and environment management. Additionally, CRA provides medical services of international quality standards for the general public, particularly in the poor and the underprivileged, in honor of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej's dedication.
Under the initiative of Professor Dr. Her Royal Princess Chulabhorn, Chulabhorn Hospital was expanded to encompass HRH Princess Chulabhorn College of Medical Science comprising of Bhadra Maharajanusorn Medical Centre, Chulabhorn Oncology Medical Centre and Chulabhorn Chalermprakiet Medical Center. Furthermore, a post-graduate academic institution, Chulabhorn Graduate Institute, and an oncology manufacturing plant, Chulabhorn Royal Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility, were established. All the centers and institutions were unified and engaged in full cooperation under the name of Chulabhorn Royal Academy.
Contact
Oncogen Pharma (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.Contact
Syazwan Saufi
+60 3-5561 8120
https://oncogenpharma.com/
