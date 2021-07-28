OrthoNeuro Wins Columbus CEO Best of Business in Two Categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy
Columbus, OH, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, in conjunction with Columbus CEO Magazine, announced today that OrthoNeuro won Best of Business in two categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy.
In the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category, OrthoNeuro took the win over Orthopedic One and OSU Wexner Medical Center Orthopedic Care, who finished second and third, respectively. In the Physical Therapy category, OrthoNeuro won the vote over Orthopedic One and OSU Sports Medicine. There were 12 practices in the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category and 10 in the Physical Therapy category.
“This is a perfect way to celebrate our 80th anniversary of caring for orthopedic patients in Central Ohio and throughout the state,” said Dr. Todd. “It is truly a testament to the hard work of our physicians, physical therapists, and entire staff. We are humbled by these achievements and look forward to serving the orthopedic and physical therapy needs of Columbus and the state of Ohio for another 80 years.”
“We have incredible healthcare in Central Ohio,” said Brian Ross, President & CEO of Experience Columbus. “We would like to congratulate OrthoNeuro for being recognized for these awards.”
OrthoNeuro also won Best of Business in the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category from 2011 to 2014.
“We are beyond grateful for the Columbus community to select us for these honors,” said Brian Hart, OrthoNeuro Chief Operating Officer. “The physicians, physical therapists, and staff at OrthoNeuro work extremely hard to ensure each and every individual receives our best effort and care.”
This is OrthoNeuro’s first win in the Physical Therapy category.
“We couldn't be happier that the OrthoNeuro Rehab staff was awarded this honor,” said Lisa Johns, OrthoNeuro Director of Rehabilitative Services & DME. “It is a testament to our dedication to providing the best care possible. We look forward to our future growth so we can assist even more patients with their rehabilitation needs to ensure a return to their desired level of function.”
OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, and pain management. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations, including 2 walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. Follow OrthoNeuro on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
In the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category, OrthoNeuro took the win over Orthopedic One and OSU Wexner Medical Center Orthopedic Care, who finished second and third, respectively. In the Physical Therapy category, OrthoNeuro won the vote over Orthopedic One and OSU Sports Medicine. There were 12 practices in the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category and 10 in the Physical Therapy category.
“This is a perfect way to celebrate our 80th anniversary of caring for orthopedic patients in Central Ohio and throughout the state,” said Dr. Todd. “It is truly a testament to the hard work of our physicians, physical therapists, and entire staff. We are humbled by these achievements and look forward to serving the orthopedic and physical therapy needs of Columbus and the state of Ohio for another 80 years.”
“We have incredible healthcare in Central Ohio,” said Brian Ross, President & CEO of Experience Columbus. “We would like to congratulate OrthoNeuro for being recognized for these awards.”
OrthoNeuro also won Best of Business in the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category from 2011 to 2014.
“We are beyond grateful for the Columbus community to select us for these honors,” said Brian Hart, OrthoNeuro Chief Operating Officer. “The physicians, physical therapists, and staff at OrthoNeuro work extremely hard to ensure each and every individual receives our best effort and care.”
This is OrthoNeuro’s first win in the Physical Therapy category.
“We couldn't be happier that the OrthoNeuro Rehab staff was awarded this honor,” said Lisa Johns, OrthoNeuro Director of Rehabilitative Services & DME. “It is a testament to our dedication to providing the best care possible. We look forward to our future growth so we can assist even more patients with their rehabilitation needs to ensure a return to their desired level of function.”
OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, and pain management. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations, including 2 walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. Follow OrthoNeuro on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact
OrthoNeuroContact
Heather Benjamin
614-839-2142
www.orthoneuro.com
Director, Marketing and Communications
Heather Benjamin
614-839-2142
www.orthoneuro.com
Director, Marketing and Communications
Categories