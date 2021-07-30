"Waltzing a Two-Step: Reckoning Family, Faith, and Self" by Dan Juday is a Cautionary Tale That Resonates in 2021, an Unsettled Time Like the 60s and 70s; LGBTQ Memoir

Author Dan Juday grew up in the conservative, protestant Midwest, feeling like an outsider at school and home in Indiana. His journey of discovery involves his Catholic upbringing, understanding his disdain of machoism and love of peaceful relationships. Taking place during the 60s and 70s, with stories from his youth that echo many of today’s issues. His writing shows his compassion through tough and good times. Engaged to a French girl in college, breaking up began his acceptance of Self.