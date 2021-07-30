"Waltzing a Two-Step: Reckoning Family, Faith, and Self" by Dan Juday is a Cautionary Tale That Resonates in 2021, an Unsettled Time Like the 60s and 70s; LGBTQ Memoir
Author Dan Juday grew up in the conservative, protestant Midwest, feeling like an outsider at school and home in Indiana. His journey of discovery involves his Catholic upbringing, understanding his disdain of machoism and love of peaceful relationships. Taking place during the 60s and 70s, with stories from his youth that echo many of today’s issues. His writing shows his compassion through tough and good times. Engaged to a French girl in college, breaking up began his acceptance of Self.
Sacramento, CA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Waltzing a Two-Step" to be released on September 15, 2021 by Calling Card Books, is the first-person account of a boy born into the rural Midwest in the middle of the 20th Century. A bright, timid boy, he is enthralled with the grandeur of his local library and his Catholic church. One of five children in an upwardly mobile family, he struggles with being gay. Contemplating the paradoxes that life presents him, he looks for his proper place in an enticing but unwelcoming world, a search that takes him overseas–chasing lost happiness and struggling to fit in. His search ultimately reveals that he has been looking for himself all along. It is a cautionary tale told late in life out of the comfort and regret that come with memory and the bitter sweetness of time and opportunity gone by without addressing things that should have been said earlier. The story has many parallels to the world in the 21st Century and is a must-read for those searching for life’s answers.
Author Dan Juday grew up in the very conservative, protestant Midwest. He felt like an outsider at school, at home, and in various jobs in Indiana, where he grew up. The author’s journey of discovery explores his deeply traditional Catholic upbringing, learning to control his disdain of “machismo” and accept his preference for warm, friendly, peaceful relationships. Finally realizing and accepting being gay while in middle and high school. The author lived outside of the “norm in the Midwest,” eventually moving to Spain during college. He lived a more peaceful yet difficult adult life in Europe.
The story takes place during the pivotal era of the 60s and 70s. The book details the very kind-hearted, hardworking Juday’s angst during the John F. Kennedy era, particularly his parent’s choice to lie about voting for the Catholic president. Juday also shares stories from his youth that echo many of the issues facing the United States and making headlines around the world today.
His writing shows the depth of his compassion through tough times as well as good times. He shares stories about significant relationships in his life, both male and female partners over the years. Though engaged in college to a French girl he met in college, “lover” applied only to his male companions. He confessed to his fiancé and broke off the engagement – a pivotal moment that began his acceptance of Self.
About The Author:
Dan Juday is a retired film producer, publisher, and armchair poet who lives, with his dog Mercy, in North Leitrim, Ireland.
He has produced several award-winning documentaries with Journey Films for broadcast on PBS, ABC, and other networks in the US and abroad, including The Power of Forgiveness and Church Without Borders. He directed the US publication of The Catechism of the Catholic Church for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops with Bantam Doubleday Bell, a New York Publisher now today known as Bantam Books. His poetry has been published in The Farmer’s Journal, Force 10, and read for The Yeats Summer School.
Follow link to learn more or to request an Advanced Reader Copy. callingcardbooks.com/dan-juday/
