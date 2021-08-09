The Black Women’s Health Imperative Announces Anniversary Week Celebration to Commemorate 38+ Years

The week-long series of virtual events will occur from August 8-14 with participation by dynamic speakers who include: Olympic 4-Time Gold Medalist and Former WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, host and comedian Sherri Shepherd, strategist Angela Rye, Esq., actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Elise Neal, recording artist Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, television personalities Tami Roman and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and a host of other health professionals, community activists and non-profit leaders