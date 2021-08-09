The Black Women’s Health Imperative Announces Anniversary Week Celebration to Commemorate 38+ Years
The week-long series of virtual events will occur from August 8-14 with participation by dynamic speakers who include: Olympic 4-Time Gold Medalist and Former WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, host and comedian Sherri Shepherd, strategist Angela Rye, Esq., actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Elise Neal, recording artist Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, television personalities Tami Roman and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and a host of other health professionals, community activists and non-profit leaders
Atlanta, GA, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) announced the commemoration of its annual series of special events titled, BWHI Anniversary Week: Reclaiming Our Best Health. The week-long series of virtual events will occur from August 8-14 with participation by dynamic speakers who include: Olympic 4-Time Gold Medalist and Former WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, host and comedian Sherri Shepherd, strategist Angela Rye, Esq., actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Elise Neal, recording artist Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, television personalities Tami Roman and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe including a host of other health professionals, community activists and non-profit leaders who share the organization’s mission.
The Black Women’s Health Imperative is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. The organization identifies the most pressing health issues that affect the nation’s 22 million Black women and girls and invests in the best of the best strategies and organizations that accomplish its goals. BWHI Anniversary Week will pay homage to the organization’s legacy, educate the public about its work, and create a moment of true celebration.
“Black women are the backbone of our families and communities and so often put the needs of others before their own,” says Linda Goler Blount, President & CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative. “With the toll COVID-19 has taken on our physical, emotional and financial health, it is now more important than ever for Black women to recommit to being the healthiest version of themselves. BWHI Anniversary Week is an acknowledgment of the lived experiences of Black women, the importance of self-care and of the work of BWHI and its fierce support of Black women’s health through evidence-based programs, community investments and research. And, of course, it’s an opportunity for us to take of our shoes and have some fun.”
BWHI Anniversary Week will include an informative and action-packed week of virtual forums featuring more than 25 speakers about healthy lifestyles, mental health, and emotional wellness. Panels like On Becoming A Woman sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Healthy Dose presented by the WNBPA will explore strategies for parenting and committing to self-care. BWHI’s signature program CYL2 will have a life changing discussion with Sherri Shepherd with its Changed Chat and Virtual Dance Party.
All virtual events are free and the official schedule can be accessed by visiting bwhi.org/anniversary.
