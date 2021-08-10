Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line

Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution. MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester.