The Oaklea Press Publishes New Book, “The Witch of Amesbury, Matriarch of an Advertising Dynasty” by a Former Principal of The Martin Agency

Stephen Hawley Martin, a former principal of the firm that created the GEICO Gecko and the slogan, “Virginia is for Lovers,” writes a new book that claims having a witch in the family may have contributed to the firm’s success. The Kindle edition will be free to download from Amazon on September 2 and 3.