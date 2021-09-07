Former Baywatch Actress and Businesswoman Melissa Biggs Clark Set to Open New Garden Shop, GRANGE Garden at San Diego’s Design District in Solana Beach

Update: Where is she now? San Diego’s Melissa Biggs Clark has gone from running on the beaches of TV’s “Baywatch” to sprouting up a GRANGE Garden. That is the name of the former Baywatch lifeguard’s new retail shop selling raised gardens, houseplants, succulents, preserved flowers and home décor.