Ocean Aero Announces Series C Funding, San Diego, September 8, 2021

Ocean Aero is proud to announce the closing of its latest financing round led by Advantage Capital and the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) on July 23, 2021. Advantage Capital and CDVCA join Energy Innovation Capital and WTRMLN Labs, LLC in the funding round to ramp up production of the company’s TRITON Generation III AUSV and accelerate the development of specialized payloads.