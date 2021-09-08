Ocean Aero Announces Series C Funding, San Diego, September 8, 2021
Gulfport, MS, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- oceanaero.com - Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicles (AUSVs), is proud to announce the closing of its latest financing round led by Advantage Capital and the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) on July 23, 2021. Advantage Capital and CDVCA join Energy Innovation Capital and WTRMLN Labs, LLC in the funding round to ramp up production of the company’s TRITON Generation III AUSV and accelerate development of specialized payload capabilities. Following this investment, Ocean Aero will relocate its headquarters from San Diego, CA to Gulfport, MS to better serve the needs of its key customers.
Ocean Aero’s AUSVs are currently deployed with the US Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, offshore energy companies and others. The company’s AUSVs provide a unique capability to monitor the world’s oceans and critical off-shore infrastructure.
“We’re very proud of our recent technical achievements and growing customer support and look forward to continuing to innovate with all of our constituents into the future,” said Ocean Aero CEO Kevin Decker. “Along with our partners at the University of Southern Mississippi, the growing Gulf Blue ecosystem, and the Port of Gulfport, we are building a world-class collaboration of leaders. We’d like to thank our friends at the Harrison County Development Commission, the Mississippi Power Company, and the Mississippi Development Authority for their tireless efforts, as well as special thanks to Senator Hyde-Smith for her early championship for Ocean Aero, and Senator Wicker for his continued advocacy and support. Without this tremendous Mississippi community, we wouldn’t be as successful today.”
Ocean Aero’s TRITON Generation III Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicle (AUSV) is the world's first and only autonomous, environmentally powered ocean drone that both sails and submerges for persistent, long-range ocean observation and data collection missions. Triton’s intelligent design features advanced materials that allow it to harness constant and renewable natural energy and accommodate an almost limitless array of sensors and payloads to carry out strategic missions both on and below the water’s surface. Ocean Aero’s technology protects people, reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating costs, enables faster and more accurate data processing, and accelerates decision cycles. Applications span defense, offshore commercial, and research industries. Ocean Aero’s intense focus on the success of their partners continues to fuel their drive and the advancement of America’s Blue Economy.
