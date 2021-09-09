Toi Holliday was Featured in the Los Angeles Edition of Top Agent Magazine
Los Angeles, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toi Holliday of Side Inc. Arc Realty was featured in the Los Angeles Edition of Top Agent Magazine in September 2021. Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine, all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Toi Holliday is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate they are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.
Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/nominate-a-real-estate-agent-to-be-featured/
“It is an honor being nominated and chosen to be featured in Top Agent Magazine. It has given me an opportunity to showcase my experience and dedication as a Professional Realtor® serving Los Angeles and beyond. I look forward to this being part of my ongoing efforts to help as many clients as possible.” For more information about Toi Holliday, please call 310-684-3811, email Homes@ToiHolliday.com, or visit www.ToiHolliday.com.
310-684-3811
www.ToiHolliday.com
