Ben Wallace Joins the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala as Special Guest Speaker

Zeigler Automotive Group will be hosting the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala, alongside Greenleaf Trust, Brown & Brown Dealer Services, and Huntington Bank, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center. The event, which will feature special guest speaker and soon-to-be NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, hopes to raise $750,000 this year in benefit the American Cancer Society and various local charities and organizations.