Educational Empowerment: 2020 Companies' Investment in Our Future
Dallas, TX, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies (www.2020companies.com) announced today its partnership with the Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation (The Foundation) to provide educational assistance to students and classrooms nationwide. The current initiative focuses on employee and community educational support as well as helping underserved communities magnify their career and learning opportunities.
The first initiative awarded 15 scholarships to employees and dependents enrolled full-time in the 2021 Fall Semester. These scholarship recipients attend universities nationwide, including the University of Arizona, Howard University, and the University of Houston. Additionally, students attending classes during the 2022 Spring Semester will have another opportunity to apply for this scholarship.
"Our employees provide tremendous value to 2020 Companies and our clients; this is one of the ways that we are returning that investment to our employees," said Christopher B. Munday.
In addition, The Foundation and 2020 Companies donated over 150 laptops to the United Way of Utah County. This donation directly supports the Utah Division of Indian Affairs with a particular focus on helping adult learners and enhancing their learning experience.
Kayla Bradshaw of United Way stated, "Here at United Way of Utah County, we are thrilled to receive the donation of laptops which are critically needed to assist in educating adults. Most of these students have not owned a personal computer, and now they are connecting to the world in a new way. "
Louise Munday shared, "Education is a crucial building block for students of all ages. Over the past year, we have witnessed the role that technology plays in our lives. This is one way we are investing in the future and helping those seeking to improve their lives."
About The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation
The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation promotes and supports the continued education and development of new skills for individuals of diverse communities, especially historically underrepresented groups. 2020 Companies and The Foundation will continue to find ways to provide continued support in strengthening education globally.
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake TX) is a sales strategy and experiential marketing agency that provides innovative turnkey outsourced solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute merchandising needs, and develop virtual/online/in-person training nationwide. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees across the United States in over 50,000 retail locations partnering with many of the most recognized consumer electronics and consumer goods global brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
The first initiative awarded 15 scholarships to employees and dependents enrolled full-time in the 2021 Fall Semester. These scholarship recipients attend universities nationwide, including the University of Arizona, Howard University, and the University of Houston. Additionally, students attending classes during the 2022 Spring Semester will have another opportunity to apply for this scholarship.
"Our employees provide tremendous value to 2020 Companies and our clients; this is one of the ways that we are returning that investment to our employees," said Christopher B. Munday.
In addition, The Foundation and 2020 Companies donated over 150 laptops to the United Way of Utah County. This donation directly supports the Utah Division of Indian Affairs with a particular focus on helping adult learners and enhancing their learning experience.
Kayla Bradshaw of United Way stated, "Here at United Way of Utah County, we are thrilled to receive the donation of laptops which are critically needed to assist in educating adults. Most of these students have not owned a personal computer, and now they are connecting to the world in a new way. "
Louise Munday shared, "Education is a crucial building block for students of all ages. Over the past year, we have witnessed the role that technology plays in our lives. This is one way we are investing in the future and helping those seeking to improve their lives."
About The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation
The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation promotes and supports the continued education and development of new skills for individuals of diverse communities, especially historically underrepresented groups. 2020 Companies and The Foundation will continue to find ways to provide continued support in strengthening education globally.
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake TX) is a sales strategy and experiential marketing agency that provides innovative turnkey outsourced solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute merchandising needs, and develop virtual/online/in-person training nationwide. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees across the United States in over 50,000 retail locations partnering with many of the most recognized consumer electronics and consumer goods global brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
Contact
2020 CompaniesContact
Ross H. Wissner
214-676-6379
2020companies.com
Ross H. Wissner
214-676-6379
2020companies.com
Categories