WiCON Publishes the China Pharmaceutical Guide 2021 (16th Edition)

WiCON International Group LLC, the publisher of well-known WiCON | Pharma China (www.pharmachinaonline.com), announced that its China Pharmaceutical Guide 2021 (16th Edition) is now officially published. Now in its 16th edition, China Pharmaceutical Guide 2021 is thoroughly updated with the latest ample data from many reputable sources, abundant analysis by leading industry experts, new regulations and more case studies.