Golfer Registration Extended to Wednesday, October 6, at 5 PM ET for Spooktacular Golf Tournament
Tampa, FL, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Calling all golfers, the golfer registration deadline for the Tampa Crossroads’ Spooktacular Golf Tournament is now extended to Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. Register to play today at https://tampacrossroads.com/golf/.
With proceeds benefiting Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, the Spooktacular Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Bay Palms Golf Complex on MacDill Air Force Base (1803 Golf Course Avenue, Tampa, FL 33621) with a 9:00 AM shotgun start.
Sponsors for the Spooktacular Golf Tournament are:
Bronze Sponsor: Guerra King
Lunch Sponsor: The BECK Group
Breakfast Sponsors: Grimaldi Insurance and Italiano Insurance Services, Inc.
Hole-in-One Sponsor: In honor of Richard Griffin from Cindy Walz
Swag Bag Sponsor: The Votta Group
Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, said, “As October 17 quickly approaches, we are overwhelmed by the support of individuals and businesses who have given us their support so far in sponsoring our golf tournament. We are so lucky to be surrounded by such an incredible community. We have entries available for individual and foursomes, and we encourage golfers of all levels to take advantage of the opportunity to play on the beautiful Bay Palms Golf Course on MacDill Air Force Base. I’m looking forward to a great turnout for a really fun day!”
Kristin Votta, President of the Tampa Crossroads Board of Directors, said, “We are incredibly proud of the work our staff does day-in and day-out. I think the people we serve are some of the most inspiring in our community. Thanks to our corporate sponsors and community supporters who have already generously donated, we are able to promote this golf tournament not only as one of our largest fundraisers but also continue to raise awareness about all of the services that Tampa Crossroads provides in our backyard.”
Fundraisers like the Spooktacular Golf Tournament make it possible for Tampa Crossroads to continue working to remove barriers in accessing behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services. Proceeds from this event will fund and support Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services for people in need in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk Counties.
Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Veterans Assistance Center, which provides Veterans with a continuum of specialized housing services, case management, and connections to VA and mainstream benefits; the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers outpatient behavioral wellness treatment, SMART Recovery meetings, and on-site drug testing; the Career Center with employment services for adults with disabilities; Rose Manor, a residential behavioral wellness treatment center for women; Rapid Rehousing, a program which rapidly-rehouses individuals experiencing homelessness within Hillsborough County; and Eco Oaks, an energy-efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.
For more information about the Spooktacular Golf Tournament, please call 813-238-8557, ext. 100, or email info@tampacrossroads.com. For more information about Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, visit www.tampacrossroads.com.
With proceeds benefiting Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, the Spooktacular Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Bay Palms Golf Complex on MacDill Air Force Base (1803 Golf Course Avenue, Tampa, FL 33621) with a 9:00 AM shotgun start.
Sponsors for the Spooktacular Golf Tournament are:
Bronze Sponsor: Guerra King
Lunch Sponsor: The BECK Group
Breakfast Sponsors: Grimaldi Insurance and Italiano Insurance Services, Inc.
Hole-in-One Sponsor: In honor of Richard Griffin from Cindy Walz
Swag Bag Sponsor: The Votta Group
Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, said, “As October 17 quickly approaches, we are overwhelmed by the support of individuals and businesses who have given us their support so far in sponsoring our golf tournament. We are so lucky to be surrounded by such an incredible community. We have entries available for individual and foursomes, and we encourage golfers of all levels to take advantage of the opportunity to play on the beautiful Bay Palms Golf Course on MacDill Air Force Base. I’m looking forward to a great turnout for a really fun day!”
Kristin Votta, President of the Tampa Crossroads Board of Directors, said, “We are incredibly proud of the work our staff does day-in and day-out. I think the people we serve are some of the most inspiring in our community. Thanks to our corporate sponsors and community supporters who have already generously donated, we are able to promote this golf tournament not only as one of our largest fundraisers but also continue to raise awareness about all of the services that Tampa Crossroads provides in our backyard.”
Fundraisers like the Spooktacular Golf Tournament make it possible for Tampa Crossroads to continue working to remove barriers in accessing behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services. Proceeds from this event will fund and support Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services for people in need in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk Counties.
Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Veterans Assistance Center, which provides Veterans with a continuum of specialized housing services, case management, and connections to VA and mainstream benefits; the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers outpatient behavioral wellness treatment, SMART Recovery meetings, and on-site drug testing; the Career Center with employment services for adults with disabilities; Rose Manor, a residential behavioral wellness treatment center for women; Rapid Rehousing, a program which rapidly-rehouses individuals experiencing homelessness within Hillsborough County; and Eco Oaks, an energy-efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.
For more information about the Spooktacular Golf Tournament, please call 813-238-8557, ext. 100, or email info@tampacrossroads.com. For more information about Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, visit www.tampacrossroads.com.
Contact
Tanya CieloContact
813-337-0893
https://tampacrossroads.com/
813-337-0893
https://tampacrossroads.com/
Categories