Seven Long Islanders to Receive 2021 WVI Dolphin Foundation Spirit of Youth Sports Awards

WVI Dolphin Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to furthering veterans and “sports for good” causes, has announced its 2021 honorees for the Spirit of Youth Sports Awards on Long Island. Those to be recognized include Barry Baker, Jr., Bob Catell, Amanda Ferranti, Guy Leggio, Nick & Tony Luisi and Jennifer Marks. All to be feted at Riverhead Gala hosted by Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine on November 18.