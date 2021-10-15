Jumozy Releases Online Laser Hair Removal Training & IPL Continuing Education Course, NCEA Approved for 10 CEs - Includes Online Videos, Exam & Certificate of Completion

Jumozy releases a new online laser hair removal training & IPL continuing education course that is NCEA approved for 10 CEs. The course includes professional online training videos on how to perform laser hair removal treatments for the face, underarms, bikini area, back and legs, as well as, the science behind this increasingly popular cosmetic option. Experts, Christine Whitelaw, M.D. and Mark B. Taylor, M.D. demonstrate step-by-step procedures on an IPL and a combined Alexandrite/YAG laser.