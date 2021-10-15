Jumozy Releases Online Laser Hair Removal Training & IPL Continuing Education Course, NCEA Approved for 10 CEs - Includes Online Videos, Exam & Certificate of Completion
Jumozy releases a new online laser hair removal training & IPL continuing education course that is NCEA approved for 10 CEs. The course includes professional online training videos on how to perform laser hair removal treatments for the face, underarms, bikini area, back and legs, as well as, the science behind this increasingly popular cosmetic option. Experts, Christine Whitelaw, M.D. and Mark B. Taylor, M.D. demonstrate step-by-step procedures on an IPL and a combined Alexandrite/YAG laser.
Experts, Christine Whitelaw, M.D. and Mark B. Taylor, M.D. demonstrate step-by-step procedures and parameter considerations on an IPL and a combined Alexandrite/YAG laser machine.
The procedures demonstrated are on male and female models with different Fitzpatrick types. Upon completing this 10 CE hour course, students will be able to print out a certificate of completion.
“Approximately eighty percent of men and women ages sixteen to sixty regularly remove face and body hair,” says Dr. Whitelaw. “With these numbers it’s no wonder that laser hair removal has become one of the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedures being offered.”
“To increase the success of your laser hair removal treatments,” says Dr. Taylor. “You need to both interview the patient ahead of time and take care of the patient after the procedure.”
In this laser and IPL training class, you will also learn about how laser hair removal works, different laser options, benefits and contraindications, procedure guidelines, eye protection options, cooling methods, marketing, and tips and other insights gleaned from years of experience.
In this laser hair removal course, you will learn about:
- How laser hair removal/reduction works
- Different laser options
- Benefits and contraindications
- Laser treatment guidelines
- Eye protection options
- Laser and Intense Pulse Light (IPL) safety
- Cooling methods during laser treatment
- Marketing tips and insights
Throughout the entire online laser hair removal training continuing education course, Dr. Whitelaw’s & Dr. Taylor’s vast aesthetic and dermatological knowledge and experience shine through as they offer valuable information on each procedure they perform so you can learn hair removal treatment techniques. Throughout this medical laser course, both doctors give precautions and tips associated with the demonstrated cosmetic procedures.
This course includes 100 minutes of training videos where Dr. Whitelaw & Dr. Taylor share their knowledge of laser hair removal. The course concludes with a multiple choice online exam.
After completion of this continuing education course, you will be able to:
- Define laser hair removal
- Discuss the hair growth cycle
- Discuss a general laser hair removal treatment
- List different laser options
- Explain the Fitzpatrick scale and different skin types
- Discuss machine selection
- Explain what should be discussed during the patient consultation
- List cautionary notes and possible side effects of laser hair removal
- List six contraindications of laser hair removal
- List four client responsibilities
- Discuss procedure guidelines
- Explain what a client objective plan is
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal procedure on the face with an IPL machine
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal procedure on the underarms with an IPL machine
- Demonstrate the use of a cold rolling pin as the pre and post cooling method
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal procedure on the bikini area with an IPL machine
- Demonstrate the use of ice packs as the pre and post cooling method
- Discuss the use of topical anesthetics and when they are appropriate
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal procedure on the legs
- Discuss topical clearing agents, home based lasers and different methods of cooling
- Demonstrate a laser hair removal procedure on a man’s back
- Demonstrate different cooling methods
- Discuss the use of eflornithine hydrochloride or Vaniqa for patients that have light or red hair and also possible laser options for them
- Discuss the use of lasers which have other modalities added to them such as radio frequency and vacuum
- Discuss post treatment care
- List seven things the client should do to maximize the treatment and minimize the side effects
- List five benefits of laser hair removal
- List four risks of doing laser hair removal with the first contraindication listed
- List three after treatment care protocols that patients need to do
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal on the underarms with an Alexandrite & YAG machine
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal on the upper lip with an Alexandrite & YAG machine
- Demonstrate a complete laser hair removal on the bikini area with an Alexandrite & YAG machine
- Discuss clothing patients may wear
- Discuss marketing laser hair removal services from beginner strategies to more sophisticated marketing techniques as your experience increases
- Define 65 terms relevant to laser hair removal
- Demonstrate mastery of lesson content at levels of 75% or higher
Christine Whitelaw, M.D. is the owner and medical director of Spaquena Day Spa in the Louisville, Kentucky area. She oversees all medical treatments, including laser hair removal, mesotherapy, sclerotherapy, laser collagen treatments and photorejuvenation treatments.
Mark B. Taylor, M.D. is a world-renowned dermatologist and cosmetic laser surgeon who has been in practice for over thirty years. Since the origination of laser treatments for the skin, Dr. Taylor has been a leader in the field of cosmetic laser surgery, pioneering and teaching many new laser techniques to over 4,000 doctors world-wide.
Jumozy specializes in providing various continuing education courses including nurse training, dermatology training, esthetician training and massage therapy training through online content, award-winning videos, tests, quizzes, downloadable materials and a certificate of completion.
This online laser hair removal training CE course has been approved by the National Coalition of Estheticians Association (NCEA) Commission on Accreditation (COA), which was founded in 2000 in order to administer continuing education requirements for skin care specialists in order to assist with their recertification and/or relicensure. They have defined certain standards in the skin care industry, and the National Esthetician Certification program launched in 2007 awards the NCEA certified credential to skin care professionals who meet the new standards. This is the highest skin care credential in the US. All NCEA certified CEs are required to be maintained by certified professionals.
Jumozy is part of Salon Channel, Inc., which was founded in 1994, and offers continuing education and training courses for nurses, dermatologists, estheticians and massage therapists online. The company aims to help busy professionals get easy access to continuing education courses.
All Esthetician courses are approved by the NCEA Commission on Accreditation (COA) and most are approved by D.C., Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon and Florida Board of Cosmetology.
All Massage Therapy courses are approved by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork (NCBTMB), 37 US States and 4 Canadian Provinces and accepted by ABMP.
The CE courses are conducted by certified professionals and instructors to further the knowledge and expertise of nurses, dermatologists, estheticians, cosmetologists and massage therapists. This is done through tests and quizzes and online training videos with up-close and detailed demonstrations of various techniques, all of which are available at the Jumozy website.
As Kathy Oldham, a Jumozy spokesperson said, “Continuing education is crucial for all, at every professional level in order to further our career. It is not just about gaining hours but actually about expanding our knowledge and enriching our customers’ experience.”
Contact Info – Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course (10 CE hours) can be ordered for $175.00, by visiting https://www.jumozy.com/course-catalog/online-laser-hair-removal-training-course-intense-pulsed-light-ipl-10-ce-hours-s18c.html or calling 1-801-280-9084.
Shirley Gorospe
801-280-9084
https://www.jumozy.com
CE courses and additional information can be accessed online at https://www.jumozy.com. A Jumozy customer service representative is available at 1-801-280-9084 during the hours of 7am - 2pm Mountain Time Monday through Thursday and 7am - 10am Friday.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course
Course cover image for Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Safety Protocols
Christine Whitelaw, M.D. demonstrates applying eye protection for a laser hair removal procedure.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Procedure for the Chin
Christine Whitelaw, M.D. demonstrates a laser hair removal procedure on the chin.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Procedure on the Chin
Christine Whitelaw, M.D. demonstrates a laser hair removal procedure on the chin.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Procedure for the Underarm
Christine Whitelaw, M.D. demonstrates a laser hair removal procedure on the underarm.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Procedure on the Back
Christine Whitelaw, M.D. demonstrates a laser hair removal procedure on the back.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Procedure on the Underarm
Mark B. Taylor, M.D. demonstrates a laser hair removal procedure on the underarm.
Jumozy Online Laser Hair Removal Training Course Underarm Procedure
Mark B. Taylor, M.D. demonstrates a laser hair removal procedure on the underarm.