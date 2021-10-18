Minted Space™ Awarded “Top Scorer” Award by the National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council

The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard’s objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing.