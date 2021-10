AAC-IEC Alliance to Lead a Panel Discussion at Cybertech NYC

Columbia, SC, October 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- AAC Utility Partners (AAC) and Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) are pleased to announce their participation at the upcoming Cybertech NYC event – October 20, 2021.Cybertech is the cyber industry’s foremost B2B networking platform conducting industry-related events all around the globe. For the first time, Cybertech will be in New York City in October 2021. Cybertech NYC 2021 is a one-day event that will include a conference and exhibition at The Glasshouse, Manhattan, and sector-specific special events will take place in various locations around the city.The AAC-IEC Alliance is excited to add utility-specific cyber concerns to the conversation in this globally-renowned event. Yosi Shneck, Head of Cyber Entrepreneurship and Business Development at Israel Electric Corp, will moderate a discussion on the increasing cyber threats against critical infrastructure in the utilities sector, as well as the challenges of moving OT systems to the cloud. Notably, the panel will include –Yosi Shneck – Head of Cyber Entrepreneurship and Business Development at Israel Electric Corp. IECyber has collected 25 years of Israel Electric Corp’s cyber experience, insights, practices, tools and packed them into a unique cyber defense and resilience SUITE that integrates technologies with people skills and behaviors.Chris Randle – Chief Information Security Officer, PPL Electric Utilities PPL Corporation , based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S.Edwin Crow – Managing Partner, AAC Utility Partners AAC Utility Partners is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services for utility CIS and other mission-critical systems. AAC is the leading independent Cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry-specific applications and business process services.The session, titled, "Cloud in the Modern Age of Utilities," is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20 at 4:05 pm in Hall A.Yosi Shneck commented, “As a cyber-focused professional, I am grateful for this opportunity to lead a candid experience-based conversation with utility executives about the specific cyber challenges that utilities face. Cybertech provides a needed forum to heighten awareness of the realities of cyber threats as well as effective solutions to achieving and maintaining a cyber-safe environment.”Additional information about Cybertech NYC 2021 is available at – https://nyc.cybertechconference.com