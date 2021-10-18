AAC-IEC Alliance to Lead a Panel Discussion at Cybertech NYC
Columbia, SC, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AAC Utility Partners (AAC) and Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) are pleased to announce their participation at the upcoming Cybertech NYC event – October 20, 2021.
Cybertech is the cyber industry’s foremost B2B networking platform conducting industry-related events all around the globe. For the first time, Cybertech will be in New York City in October 2021. Cybertech NYC 2021 is a one-day event that will include a conference and exhibition at The Glasshouse, Manhattan, and sector-specific special events will take place in various locations around the city.
The AAC-IEC Alliance is excited to add utility-specific cyber concerns to the conversation in this globally-renowned event. Yosi Shneck, Head of Cyber Entrepreneurship and Business Development at Israel Electric Corp, will moderate a discussion on the increasing cyber threats against critical infrastructure in the utilities sector, as well as the challenges of moving OT systems to the cloud. Notably, the panel will include –
Yosi Shneck – Head of Cyber Entrepreneurship and Business Development at Israel Electric Corp.
IECyber has collected 25 years of Israel Electric Corp’s cyber experience, insights, practices, tools and packed them into a unique cyber defense and resilience SUITE that integrates technologies with people skills and behaviors.
Chris Randle – Chief Information Security Officer, PPL Electric Utilities
PPL Corporation, based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S.
Edwin Crow – Managing Partner, AAC Utility Partners
AAC Utility Partners is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services for utility CIS and other mission-critical systems. AAC is the leading independent Cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry-specific applications and business process services.
The session, titled, "Cloud in the Modern Age of Utilities," is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20 at 4:05 pm in Hall A.
Yosi Shneck commented, “As a cyber-focused professional, I am grateful for this opportunity to lead a candid experience-based conversation with utility executives about the specific cyber challenges that utilities face. Cybertech provides a needed forum to heighten awareness of the realities of cyber threats as well as effective solutions to achieving and maintaining a cyber-safe environment.”
Additional information about Cybertech NYC 2021 is available at – https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/
