WBAT Safety Announces Atlantic Coast Aircraft Services, Inc. as Most Recent Platform+Support Subscriber
Leesburg, VA, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WBAT Safety is pleased to announce Atlantic Coast Aircraft Services, Inc. (ACAS) as the most recent subscriber of the Platform+Support program.
From priority transportation of clients' management teams and technicians to maintenance and logistical support, ACAS specializes in a wide variety of comprehensive aviation operations and services. ACAS is based in Reading, PA, and manages a varying fleet of aircraft tailored to specific client requirements.
ACAS is fully committed to fostering a positive safety culture and utilizes a fully integrated SMS program to ensure the highest safety standards and practices are met.
“WBAT provides the robust, online platform required to support our core principles of continued improvement and effective implementation of a high-level safety program across our company,” said Ted Fergus, ACAS Chief Pilot.
“It is evident that Atlantic Coast Aircraft Services is primarily focused on the safety of their clients, and we look forward to working with them as they receive the benefits of being a Platform+Support subscriber,” said Kamron Githens, WBAT Safety Project Manager.
WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to their fullest potential.
WBAT Safety’s contract with the FAA is managed by Cypher, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with more than 60 years of combined IT Outsourcing and IT Service Management experience. Cypher provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable WBAT Safety to succeed at its daily mission, specifically in the functional area of Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD).
Any organization can utilize the WBAT platform to collect, process, and analyze safety reports, conduct audits and identify as well as manage risk. To learn more, visit www.wbatsafety.com.
