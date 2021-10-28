Beyond the Badge: Former Black, Female Law Enforcement Executive Releases Inspiring Memoir

Jonni Redick, former Assistant Chief of the California Highway Patrol, debuts memoir "Black, White, and Blue, Surviving the Sifting," highlighting her personal journey from clerical worker to Assistant Chief of one of the nation’s largest state police agencies in her 29-year career. Seeking to inspire others, Redick shares her personal journey of policing, finding herself, racial identity and more.