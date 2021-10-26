Local and National Politicians, Entertainers and Business Leaders to Attend the Center for Adoption Support and Education™ (C.A.S.E.) Annual Gala October 30
Burtonsville, MD, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local and national politicians, entertainers and business leaders to attend the Center for Adoption Support and Education’s annual gala on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Dubbed “A Night of Celebration, Laughter, and Giving,” the funds raised at this hybrid in-person and virtual event benefit the adoptive, foster and kinship families the nonprofit serves. Local dignitaries Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown; Baltimore City Councilmember Antonio Glover; Baltimore County Councilmember Israel Patoka; Montgomery County Councilmember William Jawando; and Somerset, Maryland Mayor Jeffrey Slavin are scheduled to attend.
Special guests include comedian and TV host Tracy Locke as Mistress of Ceremonies; a performance from author, recording artist, and former foster youth Jimmy Wayne; inspirational Star of Adoption award presentations by Emmy-Award winning Journalist Barbara Harrison; as well as a special surprise appearance from an Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award-winning actor and recording artist to be revealed during the event.
“Ever since launching Wednesday’s Child on NBC Washington to raise awareness of the need for permanent, loving families for children in foster care, I’ve had a place in my heart for these youth and for all the work C.A.S.E. does to promote their mental health and wellbeing,” said distinguished Washington Journalist Barbara Harrison, “I’m so excited to be a part of C.A.S.E.’s gala again this year to help raise the critically needed funds that benefit the adoptive, foster and kinship families they serve.”
The Gala is chaired by Phil Gibbs, President of Hamel Builders, and Maria Garcia Anderson, C.A.S.E. board member and the majority owner and co-founder of Anderson Fire Protection, Inc. The Honorary Co-Chairs are C.A.S.E. Growing Together Campaign Co-Chair Catherine Leggett and Mayor Jeffrey Slavin.
The in-person gala runs from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST. The free, virtual live stream runs from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. EST at casegala.org. Anyone is welcome to participate in the gala’s silent auction to benefit the mental health of adoptive, foster, and kinship families. Online bidding is available now until 7:20 p.m. EST October 30 at biddingforgood.com/CASE.
The Center for Adoption Support and Education is a nationally recognized leader in mental health services for the adoption, foster care, and guardianship community. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children who have been adopted or in foster care and their families through counseling, lifelong education, advocating for adoption-competent enhancements in child welfare and mental health systems, and a growing national network of trained professionals. C.A.S.E. has trained over 17,000 mental health and child welfare professionals in 31 states. With offices in the Baltimore-Washington metro area, C.A.S.E. has provided clinical services for more than 6,800 clients and their families since its founding in 1998. Visit www.adoptionsupport.org to learn more.
Contact
Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)
Jennifer Jankowski
301-238-4789
adoptionsupport.org
caseadopt@adoptionsupport.org
Jennifer Jankowski
301-238-4789
adoptionsupport.org
caseadopt@adoptionsupport.org
