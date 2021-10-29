Gardening and Beats Launches BLAK Gardener Talk Hosted by Kimani Anku
Gardening and Beats Inc., a gardening coach service specializing in new gardens, new gardeners, new to area, organic and spiritual gardening in the Washington Metropolitan Area (DMV), is launching BLAK Gardener Talk on 10.30.21 - this Instagram live is hosted by Master Gardener Kimani Anku.
Largo, MD, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Right now, more and more black and brown people worldwide are reconnecting to their roots and redefining their relationship to the land with gardening and farming. BLAK Gardener Talk focuses on sharing those diverse voices to inspire all people of color and maybe even some that don't look like us to "Grow by Any Means Necessary," but sometimes we need our own space to talk.
Kimani's primary goal is to use edutainment to educate all people of color on how to grow their own food, become self-sustainable over the next 2 to 5 years, and live a much better, healthier lifestyle by eating and cooking fresh food that they grew. Through these lively weekly discussions, Kimani brings in a wide range of gardeners and farmers worldwide to help push that agenda to the forefront. For example, in a recent episode, Falani Spivey of Byrd's Box Nest LLC said, "Gardening is a Vibe, and it's a must that we return to the land and claim it." Another featured guest, Isidro Murgas, originally from Panama but residing in Atlanta, GA, now states, "Its all about community, and this platform that Kimani has created is where garden information is shared, and garden products are accessible for all folks, just not black and brown, but anyone who wants the knowledge." Mr. Anku couldn't agree more as he built a community of thirty new gardeners over the last year and a half through his gardening coach service and first created the BLAK Gardener Talk series as a virtual talk tour taking over a virtual space on Clubhouse, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and a slew of podcasts during the pandemic to get the word out about folks growing their own food and decided to further the mission by giving other gardeners a chance to speak to the people and inspire them to "Grow By Any Means Necessary."
Catch BLAK Gardener Talk (Live) every Saturday at 11 AM on IGTV:
https://www.instagram.com/gardeningandbeats and catch the replay on YouTube right after https://tinyurl.com/3sxd5tzu
For more information, press only:
Kimani Anku
Info@gardeningandbeats.com
Categories