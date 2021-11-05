Perma Pure Completes Acquisition of Clayborn Labs, a Leader in Thermal Sample Gas Conditioning
Lakewood, NJ, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Perma Pure, a Halma company and industry leader in moisture management and sample gas conditioning products, is excited to announce the acquisition of Clayborn Labs.
Founded in the 1960s with a revolutionary heat tape product used in the aerospace industry, Clayborn went on to develop an innovative portfolio of heated sample gas lines. Throughout its company history, Clayborn has been recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer centricity.
Sharon Bracken, President and CEO of Perma Pure commented, “The acquisition of Clayborn strengthens Perma Pure’s position as a sample gas conditioning leader in the CEMS and Process Control markets.” Bracken went on to say, “Perma Pure continues to focus on products and technologies that enable accurate measurement of sample gas, ultimately leading to a cleaner and safer environment. The addition of Clayborn products to our portfolio offers natural synergies to the Nafion™ based drying technologies and the Baldwin sample gas conditioning products Perma Pure is known for.”
Clayborn’s manufacturing will expand to Perma Pure’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bracken reinforced that, “The Clayborn team is a welcome addition to the Perma Pure family. In addition to product synergies, both companies are highly focused on providing high quality products and a superior customer experience.”
Nafion™ is a trademark of the Chemours Company FC, LLC used under license by Perma Pure, LLC.
