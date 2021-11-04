Eyecheck Announces FDA IND Clearance of STRI Formula, the First-Ever Food-Based, Combination Product in the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Symptoms

Eyecheck intends to initiate the Study to Reinforce Immunity (STRI) Phase 2 Clinical Trial to evaluate STRI Formula in non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19. This trial is expected to begin in November 2021.