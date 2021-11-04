Eyecheck Announces FDA IND Clearance of STRI Formula, the First-Ever Food-Based, Combination Product in the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Symptoms
Eyecheck intends to initiate the Study to Reinforce Immunity (STRI) Phase 2 Clinical Trial to evaluate STRI Formula in non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19. This trial is expected to begin in November 2021.
Chicago, IL, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eyecheck, Inc. today announced the clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate STRI Formula in non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19 in the Study to Reinforce Immunity (STRI) Phase 2 Clinical Trial (clinicaltrials.gov NCT05046561). STRI Formula is a combination of nine food-based ingredients that have been shown to display immunosupportive effects in controlled laboratory experiments. The IND is active, and Eyecheck intends to initiate the trial in November 2021.
“COVID-19 continues to be a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States and throughout the world. We hope that STRI Formula will help individuals in the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial experience relief from COVID-19 symptoms more quickly,” said Rama D. Jager, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer.
“At Eyecheck, our mission is to utilize evidenced-based nutrition for everyday health. STRI Formula has been specifically formulated as a food-based regimen to help individuals with COVID-19 in the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial. We are excited to launch the trial and investigate the potential of STRI Formula for COVID-19 symptom management,” stated J. Anthony Moses, CEO.
About the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial
The STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial is an IRB-approved, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial sponsored by Eyecheck, Inc. and conducted by Beat COVID LLC. The primary endpoint in the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial is the length of time to initial meaningful clinical improvement in COVID-19 symptoms. Secondary endpoints of the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial include an assessment of rates of hospitalization, fever, and hypoxia. Eyecheck hopes that STRI Formula will help people with COVID-19 get better faster. For further information regarding the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial, please visit https://beatcovidtrial.com.
About Eyecheck
Eyecheck is a company dedicated to offering physician-formulated, clinically-validated, and independently-certified premium products to support everyday health. Eyecheck’s products are meticulously formulated using evidence-based research from peer-reviewed reports of clinical studies to help support, maintain, and improve people’s health. For further information on Eyecheck, please visit https://eyecheck.com.
About Beat COVID
Beat COVID is a group of leading physician-scientists, clinical researchers and doctors working together to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our mission is simple: We are trying to flatten the curve. For further information regarding Beat COVID, please visit https://beatcovidtrial.com.
About COVID-19
Starting in December 2019, a novel coronavirus designated SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2), spread via close contact, respiratory droplets, and aerosols, has caused an international pandemic of respiratory illness termed COVID-19. COVID-19 ranges from a mild, self-limiting respiratory disease to severe progressive pneumonia, multiorgan failure, and death.
Contacts
Beat COVID LLC (https://beatcovidtrial.com)
Principal Investigator
Rama D. Jager, MD, MBA, FACS
rjager@beatcovidtrial.com
Clinical Trial Manager
Ambika Sharma, BS
asharma@beatcovidtrial.com
Clinical Trial Coordinators
Taron D. Asatryan, BSLAS
tasatryan@beatcovidtrial.com
Melissa Ruelas, BHS, CCMA
mruelas@beatcovidtrial.com
