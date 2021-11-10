"True Joy for the Retired" - This Book Reveals a Major Breakthrough in Unleashing the Power of Appreciation, Love and Inclusion Between Generations
Paulina Kay loves sharing the stories of the virtues in old age. Growing up in Mexico with an older father and being very close to her grandmother, she experienced firsthand the active role the elderly play in providing wisdom and support to the younger generation and their communities.
San Diego, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Paulina Kay released a new book entitled, "True Joy for the Retired, A Holistic Approach to Spreading the Love to Our Forgotten Elderly." It will show the Young and Old how to overcome:
- The deeply rooted Disconnection between generations
- The often heartbreaking loneliness and hopelessness of the elderly
- The fear about getting older
This book, published on January 1, 2021, reveals practical strategies designed to help readers:
- Strengthen the bond between Youth and Elders
- Experience again the emotions of appreciation, connection and love.
- Discover the beauty of getting older
For a limited time, the author is offering a limited number of free copies of the book.
To get on the waiting list, interested people should go to truejoyfortheretiredbook.com
About The Author
Today, older generations are no longer considered essential to their families and communities. Paulina Kay uncovered the core reason why many older people can’t connect with young adults. Her hope for a happy, respected, and connected old age for herself and others is what inspired her to create this book. By the telling of her own experiences with the grace and beauty of older people, she inspires us to listen intently to the wisdom in our conversations with them. Paulina believes it is her mission to bring these stories forward because she owes it to her beloved it elders.
692-722-1264
http://www.truejoyfortheretiredbook.com
