Girls Shine in National Active Championship - NacFun
Roseland, NJ, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Girl power was on display in NacFun's National Active Championship for the month of October 2021. Out of the 100+ declared winners from various groups, 75% were female students from kindergarten to grade 12. The parent category toppers were female as well. Ms. Simranjit Kaur and Ms. Tharika topped the student winners' chart.
Students and parents performed NacFun activities all month, which included art, act, craft, drawing, comedy, singing, music, poetry, writing, reading, life-skills, sports and all academic subjects to earn points and climb up the leaderboard.
NacFun continues to deliver on its mission of helping reduce screen time among children, youth and adults by engaging them in fun physical, co-curricular, sports and academics activities. The Fun 'n Learn program from NacFun promotes off-screen co-scholastics, scholastics and sports among children, youth, students, and parents. This offline practice and performance helps reduce screen time of the users. Once the activities are completed, users engage with NacFun.com for upload and assessment by teachers and judges.
Ambassador A. R. Ghanashyam, chairman of NacFun said, "It's great to see thousands of children and youth competing in National Active Championship each month and having the girls top made the October 2021 championship even more special."
Nacfun.com, the free online Activities & Learning program of TopYa Aspac LLC, USA, through its subsidiary TopYa India Pvt., Ltd. India, conducts the National Active Championship (NAC), a year round program that motivates children to become physically active and acquire a healthy lifestyle for life. Formatted as a championship, National Active Championship drives student engagement with real time Leaderboard, Awards, Certificates and Brand or CSR sponsored scholarships and prizes. NAC programming is delivered to students online through the proprietary NacFun e-Learning Platform.
