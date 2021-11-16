Baby K’tan, LLC Hosts Tour for 20 BOOST & G.A.P. Participants
Baby K’tan had the honor of hosting over 20 BOOST & G.A.P. participants at their offices and warehouse in Davie, FL. The young adults with developmental disabilities had a tour and presentations from each department. The questions presented during open Q&A were extremely thoughtful and exhibited the interest in Baby K’tan and how a business runs.
Davie, FL, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- From the beginning, Baby K'tan has been about family and bonding with the belief the bonds that begin in early childhood carry forward into adults who connect and care for the communities around them. Baby K’tan partners with organizations that share their mission to connect and care - when they can help provide pathways for neighbors, they model values they want to teach little ones.
BOOST, through Joshua’s Path at Goodman JFS of Broward County, gives companies like Baby K’tan the opportunity to support young adults with developmental disabilities. This is also something that is near and dear to Baby K’tan’s heart as one of the founders has a child with special needs. In the 3 years they have partnered with BOOST, Baby K’tan has provided on-site work experiences that help these incredible young adults acquire valuable social skills and opportunities, foster relationships, and set them on the path toward independence and employment. Baby K’tan takes great pride on the BOOST graduates that currently work with them, as it is an absolute privilege to partner with an organization that cares so deeply and does so much good.
The love for little ones doesn't run out when they're too big to carry. For all of the families, and Baby K’tan’s own, who are raising kids with the added challenge of mobility or developmental differences – you are seen, you are supported, and Baby K’tan is committed to caring for you and your children through the babywearing years and beyond. Parenting is a forever kind of job, and Baby K’tan is in it with you all the way.
About G.A.P.
The mission of the Giborim Adult Program (G.A.P.) is to provide adults with developmental disabilities a unique experience that offers employment skills, learning and enrichment opportunities, which are individualized to meet the goals and needs of each participant, nurture their strengths, and facilitate meaningful activities which promote peer interactions and engage with community partners. If you have additional questions, contact Anna Wallace at awallace@dpjcc.org or 954-434-0499, ext. 206.
About BOOST
BOOST is a 24-week social skills and work training program designed for young adults (ages 18-35) diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder or a related disability. BOOST offers intensive social skills training and on-the-job worksite experiences, resulting in soft skill acquisition, the fostering of peer relationships and a practical plan to attain competitive, integrated, paid employment.
For more information on BOOST please call 954-270-0055 or email JoshuasPath@jfsbroward.org.
About Baby K’tan
Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K’tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K’tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.
