Baby K’tan, LLC Hosts Tour for 20 BOOST & G.A.P. Participants

Baby K’tan had the honor of hosting over 20 BOOST & G.A.P. participants at their offices and warehouse in Davie, FL. The young adults with developmental disabilities had a tour and presentations from each department. The questions presented during open Q&A were extremely thoughtful and exhibited the interest in Baby K’tan and how a business runs.